'Heartbroken' Nick Carter reveals his wife had a miscarriage

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt are dealing with the loss of a pregnancy.

Kitt, who was expecting the couple's second child -- a girl -- suffered a miscarriage, Carter revealed on social media Monday.

"God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heart broken," the musician tweeted.

After a fan reached out to Carter and commented, "im heartbroken for you and lauren," Carter responded, "It was a little sister for Odin..."

Carter and his wife are already parents to their son Odin, 2. The couple tied the knot in 2014.

There was nothing to add beyond the tweet, a rep for Carter told ABC News.

Carter's fans shared their condolences, with some bringing up another celebrity who recently shed light on how miscarriage has affected his family, James Van Der Beek.

"James Van Der Beek and his wife endured the same hardship recently," one fan wrote, linking to his recent social media post. "I hope his comments give you and Lauren some strength and comfort. Hugs again to your family."

Last week, the Dawson's Creek actor opened up about his wife's three miscarriages and noted how difficult they were for his family.

"It’s painful and it’s heartbreaking on levels deeper than you may have ever experienced. So don’t judge your grief, or try to rationalize your way around it. Let it flow in the waves in which it comes, and allow it it’s rightful space. And then... once you’re able... try to recognize the beauty in how you put yourself back together differently than you were before," he wrote.

The online community has rallied around both Carter and Van Der Beek, and many have shared their own stories of loss when trying to conceive.

One supporter wrote to Carter, "I’m so so sorry. I know how this feels and it’s heartbreaking. Go home and be with Lauren and hold her tight."

Another added, "My husband & i suffer from infertility. A pain like no other. Praying for peace & healing! No doubt she was loved & wanted very much. Keeping your family in my thoughts & prayers."