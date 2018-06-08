Hilary Duff is pregnant with baby number two.

The 30-year-old "Younger" actress revealed on Instagram Friday that she and her musician boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting a baby girl.

After posting a photo of her newborn niece Lulu, Duff shared a photo of her tiny baby bump.

“Guess what guys! [Matthew Koma] and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” she captioned the shot.

Koma shared a post of his own, writing, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... [Hilary Duff] another incredible chapter begins.”

Duff is also mom to 6-year-old son Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.