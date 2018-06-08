Hilary Duff is pregnant with a baby girl

Jun 8, 2018, 2:31 PM ET
PHOTO: Hilary Duff attends the "Younger" Season 5 Premiere Party at Cecconis Dumb0, June 4, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.PlayJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
WATCH 'Younger' star Hilary Duff reveals when her son realized she's famous

Hilary Duff is pregnant with baby number two.

The 30-year-old "Younger" actress revealed on Instagram Friday that she and her musician boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting a baby girl.

After posting a photo of her newborn niece Lulu, Duff shared a photo of her tiny baby bump.

“Guess what guys! [Matthew Koma] and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” she captioned the shot.

Koma shared a post of his own, writing, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... [Hilary Duff] another incredible chapter begins.”

Duff is also mom to 6-year-old son Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

