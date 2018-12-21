Jennifer Lopez releases music video with her 10-year-old daughter

Dec 21, 2018, 11:58 AM ET
PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme appear in the official video for her song, "Limitless from the Movie Second Act" posted to YouTube on Dec. 20, 2018. PlayJennifer Lopez/YouTube
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez just released her new music video for “Limitless,” a song featured in her upcoming film "Second Act."

This is the 49-year-old's first time directing a music video and she enlisted a special guest to star alongside her in it: her 10-year-old daughter, Emme.

In the video for the song, which is about female empowerment, the mother-daughter duo climbs mountains meant to reflect the battles women face.

"She did it and she did not give up," Lopez said about Emme's appearance during a recent visit to "Good Morning America."

"[She] is my favorite thing about the video," she added.

"Limitless" features lyrics like, "I am a woman who roars. Nobody opened my doors. Yeah, I am a woman saying I want more. So give me what I'm asking for."

Lopez explained her inspiration for the song and the music video in a behind-the-scenes miniseries.

"The minute you're born a woman, we know it's an uphill battle. You're fighting the elements," the singer said in the clip.

"Emme really is representing that inner child. She's not a separate character from me," Lopez added about the concept.

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme appear in the official video for her song, Limitless from the Movie Second Act posted to YouTube on Dec. 20, 2018. Jennifer Lopez/YouTube
Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme appear in the official video for her song, "Limitless from the Movie 'Second Act'" posted to YouTube on Dec. 20, 2018.

She also explained how meaningful the video was during a recent appearance on “Popcorn With Peter Travers.”

“[It was] amazing, so much fun, but also terrifying. And then I had my daughter in it, which made me even more terrified," she said. "But [it] was amazing. Isn’t that how it goes? Life is terrifying and amazing, terrify-zing.”

In response to a fan shouting out their favorite mother-daughter moment of the video, Lopez wrote a sweet message to Emme.

"I'm proud of you and I love you #Emme," she wrote.

In "Second Act," Lopez plays a women who loses her job and attempts to set out on a new path to reinvent herself.

It hits theaters Dec. 21.

