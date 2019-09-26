Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at Super Bowl 54, Pepsi announced Thursday.

The two singers will take the stage together for the halftime show at the NFL's championship game on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

Both Lopez and Shakira shared photos to social media confirming the news.

Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

"I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!" added Shakira in a statement of her own. "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!"

Though both stars have worked steadily for decades, neither has performed at the Super Bowl. This also marks one of the first times the halftime show has been headlined by two Latin artists; according to Pew Research Center the Miami metro area is home to the third-largest Hispanic population in the United States.

Earlier this year, Maroon 5 headlined the halftime show, and Travis Scott and Big Boi also performed. In 2018, the honor fell to Justin Timberlake.