Entertainment legend Jennifer Lopez opened up about parenting, aging, and what's next with her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

"We have to take our time," Lopez, 48, said of her relationship with the New York Yankees legend in an interview with ABC News' Amy Robach for "Good Morning America." "I've made plenty of mistakes in my past and ... we're mature now."

Lopez recalled "the first time he came to see the show, he was like, 'You got Yankee hats up there ... That was always in your show?'"

"And I was like, 'Yeah,'" she recalled. "He was like, 'Wow, this is a sign."

Lopez, who is currently performing a residency concert series "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have," in Las Vegas, said she is motivated by her fans to give her all during each performance.

"The people motivate me cause, you know, I get on, you know, Instagram or Twitter beforehand and they're like, 'I'm seeing you. I can't wait. I saved for a year to come,'" she said. "You do it for the fans."

Lopez said that her new song "El Anillo," meaning "The Ring," was "written about the two of us, but it's like, not about the two of us."

"It's not like I'm like, 'Hey .... Where's my ring?'" she quipped. "No, it's not like that."

“ ” We're truly blessed

"I feel like they wrote it because ... they want that to happen," she added.

Lopez, however, said they're "grown-ups" and "we're going to take our time and we're going to do things at our own pace."

She added that "between our kids and our work and all of the wonderful things going on" they are "having the best time."

"We're truly blessed," she said. "We don't need anything more right now."

Rodriguez is also a contributor for ABC News.

On parenting: 'They knew that I was singing it for them'

Lopez, the mother of 10-year-old twins, also revealed that each night while on stage, she dedicates the song "I Hope You Dance" to her two children, Emme and Max.

When she first started her run in Vegas, the twins were "just about seven years old," according to Lopez, and Emme gave her a "little paper" to send her off.

"It was me in that big dress, like a kid's drawing," she said. "And a bubble that says, 'I hope you dance.'"

"They knew that I was singing it for them, and that I hope that they live their life to be happy," she said. "It was just very affirming."

Lopez also opened up about her new single, "El Dinero," for which she partnered with fellow pop star and Bronx-native Cardi B.

"Cardi's on fire right now," she said, adding they're just "Two Bronx girls doing our thing."

'Listen, I'm aging'

Lopez, who has been performing in the public eye for decades, shut down the question of how she doesn't seem to age.

"I'm aging," she said, simply. "It is happening."

When asked what her secret was, she said, "I've been working on a little secret package thing that I'm gonna release in the next year ... because I do get that question a lot."

She added that her "secret package thing," is "just for your skin and ... some other things."

"Listen, I'm aging," Lopez nonetheless maintained, adding that she is just "like every mom out there."

"You have to juggle the kids and the working and the taking care of yourself," she said. "It's not an easy thing."

“ ” 'Women are multi-taskers and we can do anything if we put our minds to it'

"Women are multi-taskers and we can do anything if we put our minds to it," she added. "I truly believe that."

