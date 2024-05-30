Kate Middleton to miss Colonel's Review ahead of Trooping the Colour amid cancer recovery

Kate announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, will not join other members of Britain's royal family at an annual event in June as she continues her recovery from cancer.

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, will not attend this year's Colonel's Review, the ceremony held one week before Trooping the Colour, the annual military parade, held to mark the reigning monarch's official birthday.

In Kate's absence, a military general will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer at the Colonel's Review, to be held in London on June 8, according to Kensington Palace.

The palace has not said whether Kate will attend Trooping the Colour, which is scheduled to take place the following week, on June 15.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, Dec. 8, 2023, in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate's last official public appearance was in December, when she attended a Christmas morning service at Sandringham with William and their three children, Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte, and other members of the royal family.

In March, the 42-year-old princess announced in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun chemotherapy.

The palace has not shared what type of cancer Kate was diagnosed with, or any further details of her treatment.

When she announced her diagnosis, Kate asked for privacy for herself and her family, saying, “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

The palace said at the time that Kate will return to official duties when she's cleared by her medical team to do so.

The last update on Kate's well-being came on May 1, when William responded to a fan who asked how Kate and their children were doing.

"We are all doing well, thank you," William said to the fan, who greeted him outside James' Place, a mental health-focused nonprofit organization for men that William visited in Newcastle, England.

Last year's Trooping the Colour was an historic one for the royal family as it was the first to be held in the reign of King Charles III, William's father.

Kate and William and their three children attended the event alongside Charles and his wife Queen Camilla and other royal family members.

Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color, June 17, 2023, in London. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Charles, 75, who was also diagnosed this yearwith cancer, will attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The king will conduct his review of the troops in a carriage alongside Camilla, according to the palace.

Britain's King Charles, Patron of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and Queen Camilla visit RADA in London, May 29, 2024. Jordan Pettitt/Pool via Reuters

Charles returned to public duties in late April, just over two months after Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis.

The palace has not disclosed publicly what type of cancer Charles was diagnosed with, nor what type of treatment he is undergoing.