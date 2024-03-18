Kate Middleton spotted with Prince William amid photo editing controversy

The Kate sighting comes amid swirling online rumors about her well-being.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was spotted with Prince William and their three children over the weekend as questions continue to swirl about her health and well-being.

Kate, who underwent abdominal surgery in January, was seen looking "happy, relaxed and healthy" on a visit to a local farm shop with William near their home in Windsor, England, on Saturday, according to the U.K.'s The Sun newspaper.

Earlier in the day, William and Kate watched their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, play sports, according to The Sun.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on Dec. 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images, FILE

No photographs were shared of Kate out and about in her day-to-day life, but the sightings mark only the third time Kate has been seen in public since undergoing a planned surgery in January and taking an extended absence from her public duties.

Kate's absence from the public eye has caused rumors to swirl online about her health and her marriage to William.

Those rumors only compounded after a photo William and Kate shared on social media on Mother's Day in the U.K. was later retracted by global news agencies due to concerns over "manipulation."

Kate later issued a statement on social media apologizing for the "confusion" caused by the photo.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she said in a statement. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

Most royal experts and visual verification experts agreed the editing in Kate's Mother's Day photo seems minor, likely nothing more than an effort by a mom to make herself and her kids look as good as possible.

The fallout from the photo's retraction, however, has left parts of the news media and the public questioning the reliability of the royal family.

Last week, a leader of one of the news agencies that retracted the photo, Agence France-Presse, told BBC News Radio that Kensington Palace is no longer considered a trusted source for the agency.

"No, absolutely not," said Phil Chetwynd, global news director at AFP. "Like with anything, when you're let down by a source, the bar is raised."

According to Chetwynd, issuing a "kill notice" for a photograph based on manipulation is a very rare occurrence.

Kensington Palace has not commented on the photo beyond the apology issued by Kate.

When Kate was hospitalized in January, the palace said she was not expected to resume public duties until after Easter.