Ken Jennings explains final 'Jeopardy!' strategy that won him the greatest of all time title Ken Jennings is the GOAT!

After a $0 wager and correct final answer, Ken Jennings became the undisputed greatest "Jeopardy!" champion of all time and said he "had no idea what to do after you win."

"Turns out you walk over and stand next to Alex," Jennings told "Good Morning America" laughing about his winning moment. "I just remember feeling shock -- I've been in a lot of these 'Jeopardy!' super tournaments and I have an amazing talent for finishing second."

Jennings beat his all-star competition James Holzhauer, a.k.a. Jeopardy James, and Brad Rutter, to win the $1 million in prize money in the special primetime tournament.

The newly crowned GOAT said when it all came down to final Jeopardy he was strategic and hedged his bets based on the other competitors.

The final clue for Shakespeare's tragedies was, "He has 272 speeches, the most of any non-title character in a Shakespeare tragedy." Jennings correctly guesed Lago, but did not make a wager, and still came out on top.

"There's a little bit of math that goes into wagering on 'Jeopardy!' and generally what happens is the person in second should often make a very small wager, you're counting on the person in first to make a big wager, so it doesn't matter at that point, if they get it wrong they're out so it doesn't matter what you wager," he explained. "You want to risk as little as possible for that eventuality."

Although Jennings took home the top prize, he said "honestly" it could have been anyone's game, especially with the new style of play from Holzhauzer.

"James was building a lot of momentum in last night's game -- it looked like I had put the game away and he came racing back and if he gets that final answer right, suddenly it's two games to two and he's got momentum on his side," Jennings said. "It was not a dominating win at all. I think all three of us are very experienced Jeopardy players and if you run this back 10 times, you're gonna get a different winner."

After 15 years since he first appeared on the popular trivia game show, Jennings still holds the record for the longest winning streak with 74 consecutive games, for a total take of $3,370,700.

But even the seasoned champ said he had to change up his strategy this time around.

"It's really just a credit to James how much he's changed the game of Jeopardy," he said. "We were gonna have to play like him if we were gonna have any hope of containing it, that's how smart and demoralizing his strategy is."

"You gotta make those big bets even if it scares you. Cause it puts the fear of God into those contestants," he added.

One thing that has only gotten better with time is Jennings' ability to feel the opportune moment to buzz in with his answer once Trebek finishes reading the question.

"You need to find this exact second and for me it's just following the rhythm of Alex's voice," he said. "You just know how he's gonna say it, there's gonna be one beat and then you buzz -- it's kind of a zen thing."

It's always a delight to see Alex he's a guy who loves his job - even facing this tough cancer diagnosis I think he loves his job

there's a connection and there's some affection its very special to have another, to have one more chance to play with alex

Jennings won two of last week's three matches, with Holzhauer just behind after winning Wednesday's contest. The first to reach three wins was crowned champ.

On Tuesday, Jennings breezed through the final competition, going all in and wagering all of his winnings when he landed a Daily Double in the second round to stay ahead of Holzhauer.

Jennings ended up gathering a total of $88,600 after the two rounds.

Before the tournament even began, all three contestants took jabs at each other on social media.

Holzhauer took the initial swing when the tournament was first announced, comparing his competition to pro wrestling. At one point, Holzhauer also tweeted Jennings with some statistics that he conjured up of the chances of Jennings winning the title.

"See Ken, the numbers don't lie, and they spell disaster for you in January,” he tweeted.

Jennings replied back saying, "All proceeds go to buying James Holzhauer a nice sport coat or blazer, and maybe even a necktie.”

On Saturday, Jennings finally followed Holzhauer on Twitter and tweeted, "BREAKING: I have decided to follow James Holzhauer on Twitter, since he's been following me on Jeopardy all week.”

In Tuesday's competition, Holzhauer took the Twitter feud to the next level on television after scores were erased back to zero in the second round and said, "Hey! Brad's score is still on there!” -- alluding to Rutter coming in last.

All beef aside, the three contestants captivated viewers and "Jeopardy!” fans, with nearly 26 million people tuning in to watch the epic showdown.

"JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" contestants, from left, James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings. Eric Mccandless/ABC

Each carried "Jeopardy!" bona fides into the competition.

Rutter, on the other hand, holds the record as the highest money winner on the game show -- as well as in game-show history -- with a winning of $4,688,436.

Holzhauer holds 15 of the top single-day winnings records on "Jeopardy!,” and won the 2019 Tournament of Champions. His earnings total $2,712,216.