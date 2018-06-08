Leona Lewis and Calum Scott share their favorite duets of all time

Jun 8, 2018, 4:03 AM ET
After releasing their own duet, Leona Lewis and Calum Scott talk about their favorite celebrity duets.

Leona Lewis and Calum Scott were on GMA to perform their very own duet, "You Are the Reason."

They sat down with us after their amazing performance to share their all time favorite duets.

“My top duet of all time - might surprise you - is by David Bowie and Freddie Mercury "Under Pressure” Calum told GMA.

Calum's other favorite duets include, "Promiscuous" by Nelly Furtado and Timbaland, "Perfect Duet" by Ed Sheeran and Beyonce, and of course "Say Say Say" by Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney.

Leona loves "The Boy is Mine" by Brandy and Monica, "The Prayer" by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli, "Empire State of Mind" by Jay Z and Alicia Keys, and "Endless Love" by Diana Ross and Luther Vandross.

