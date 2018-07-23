Michael Strahan and Sara Haines to co-host 'GMA Day'

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines are teaming up as co-hosts of “GMA Day,” the new third hour of “Good Morning America” debuting this fall.

"GMA Day" premieres Monday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. EDT / 12 p.m. central and Pacific on ABC.

Strahan, a "GMA" anchor, will pair up with Haines, who started her career at ABC News on "GMA" weekend and was most recently a co-host of "The View."

Both Haines and Strahan shared the exciting news on Twitter.





Tell your friends, tell your family, tell the whole town, shout it from the rooftops! Starting September 10th @sarahaines and I will be hosting the 3rd hour of @GMA! #gmaday #gma pic.twitter.com/ayrRQEMXqQ — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) July 23, 2018

Ahhhhhhhh!! Not even sure I can find the words to adequately express how excited I am to sit next to @michaelstrahan as we embark on this new journey at gma #GMADay...it is (and has been)… https://t.co/hN1Quojsf0 — Sara Haines (@sarahaines) July 23, 2018

With the addition of the third hour of “GMA,” there are now even more ways than ever to engage with “GMA” all day.

ABC News

Visit GoodMorningAmerica.com for stories that help you navigate your world and give you info and inspo to tackle your your life.

Follow GMA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest for a quick fix of news, fun and inspiration throughout the day.

Sign up for our GMA Wake-up Newsletter, our weekday morning newsletter to wake you up with our rundown of what's happening and to put some good in your morning.

Join our We Are GMA Facebook Group to engage with us and each other all day in conversation, and share your own thoughts, challenges, ambitions, wins and stories. We want to hear from you.