Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino to begin 8-month prison sentence

Jan 15, 2019, 10:53 AM ET
PHOTO: Mike Sorrentino is photographed arriving at court in Newark, N.J., Oct. 5, 2018.Elder Ordonez/Splash News, FILE
Mike Sorrentino is photographed arriving at court in Newark, N.J., Oct. 5, 2018.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino began his eight-month prison stint Tuesday for violating tax laws.

On his official Facebook and Instagram accounts, the reality star wrote, "For family, friends & fans, Mailing Address for letters only," with an address to "Otisville FCI Federal Correctional Institution" in New York.

(MORE: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino sentenced to 8 months in prison)

The "Jersey Shore" star had pleaded guilty last year to tax evasion.

PHOTO: The cast of Jersey Shore mike an appearance on ABCs Good Morning America, March 27, 2018. Left to right are Paul DelVecchio Jr., Jennifer Farley, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz Magro and Vinny Guadagnino.Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images, FILE
The cast of "Jersey Shore" mike an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America," March 27, 2018. Left to right are Paul DelVecchio Jr., Jennifer Farley, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz Magro and Vinny Guadagnino.

He also posted a few shout-outs to movies like "Goodfellas," promising fans he'll be back.

His brother, Marc Sorrentino, 39, also pleaded guilty to preparing a false tax return and was sentenced to two years in prison. He posted on social media an address for the facility where family can send letters.

(MORE: 'Jersey Shore' star Vinny Guadagnino cooks up keto pizza on 'GMA Day')

Late last year, Mike Sorrentino married his wife Lauren.

When he was charged with tax fraud, federal prosecutors said he took “certain actions” to conceal some of his income to avoid paying the full amount of taxes he owed.

“Michael accepts the court’s judgment,” his attorney Henry Klingeman said in a statement late last year. “He is looking forward to marrying his college sweetheart ... and moving forward together after he serves his sentence.”

ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

Comments