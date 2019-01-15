Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino to begin 8-month prison sentence

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino began his eight-month prison stint Tuesday for violating tax laws.

On his official and Instagram accounts, the reality star wrote, "For family, friends & fans, Mailing Address for letters only," with an address to "Otisville FCI Federal Correctional Institution" in New York.

The "Jersey Shore" star had pleaded guilty last year to tax evasion.

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images, FILE

He also posted a few shout-outs to movies like "Goodfellas," promising fans he'll be back.

The comeback is always greater than the Setback ???? pic.twitter.com/TVTJyAsrlu — Mike The Situation ??? (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

His brother, Marc Sorrentino, 39, also pleaded guilty to preparing a false tax return and was sentenced to two years in prison. He posted on social media an address for the facility where family can send letters.

Late last year, Mike Sorrentino married his wife Lauren.

When he was charged with tax fraud, federal prosecutors said he took “certain actions” to conceal some of his income to avoid paying the full amount of taxes he owed.

“Michael accepts the court’s judgment,” his attorney Henry Klingeman said in a statement late last year. “He is looking forward to marrying his college sweetheart ... and moving forward together after he serves his sentence.”

ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.