Former MTV star Jesse Camp missing, police say

Former MTV star Jesse Camp is missing, according to the Riverside Police Department in California.

Camp, who won the "Wanna Be a VJ" contest in 1998, was reported missing late last week by his sister, police said Monday night in an official media release.

The 38-year-old Camp, whose birth name is Josiah, is "possibly transient" and was staying in local motels in the area, police add.

"Family members who he routinely keeps in contact with had not heard from him for about a week. During their inquiries into his possible whereabouts, they learned Jesse was recently in the city of Riverside, but is also known to frequent the Inland Empire region," police said.

The statement continued, "There does not appear to be anything suspicious at this time regarding Jesse being missing other than his ceased contact with family and friends."

Matt Baron/BEI via REX/Shutterstock, FILE

Riverside Police urged anyone who has seen Camp to contact their "local law enforcement agency so his welfare can be checked and family notified. You can reference Riverside Police incident number P18134906."

After winning the MTV contest in the late 90s, Camp tried his hands at music with his album, "Jesse & the 8th Street Kidz." Shortly after, he seemed to have removed himself from the public eye.

In 2016, Camp was interviewed by the New York Post, talking about modern pop culture like Kimberly Kardashian West and more.