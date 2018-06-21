'Multiple films' still in 'Star Wars' pipeline, sources say

Hold up, "Star Wars" fans.

Reports of the death of future standalone films from that galaxy far, far away (like "Solo," "Rogue One" and a rumored -- but never-announced -- Obi-Wan Kenobi project) appear to be premature, and speculative at best.

LucasFilm Ltd.

Lucasfilm sources on Thursday characterized as "inaccurate" a report that future "Star Wars" movies falling outside of the regular trilogy storyline (Episodes I to IX) have been put on hold in the wake of the box office under-performance of "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Instead, Lucasfilm told ABC News there are still "multiple" Star Wars films currently in development that have not been officially announced. Those projects are moving forward separate from an already-announced "Star Wars" trilogy being overseen by "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson and another series of movies from "Game of Thrones" producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac is set to hit theaters in December 2019.

The film is being directed by J.J. Abrams, who also helmed "The Force Awakens" in 2015.

Lucasfilm is not yet talking publicly about the subject of any unannounced "Star Wars" films or their expected release dates. Fans will just have to wait and see.

"Always in motion is the future," as Yoda says.

ABC News and Lucasfilm are both part of parent company Disney.