Olivia Newton-John reveals she has cancer for third time

Sep 10, 2018, 10:07 AM ET
PHOTO: Olivia Newton John attends the 2018 GDay USA Black Tie Gala at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Jan. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, Calif. PlayJohn Sciulli/Getty Images
Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has revealed that she's living with cancer for the third time.

Speaking to the Australian show "Sunday Night," the "Grease" star said the tumor is at the base of her spine.

When asked if she was scared, she responded, "No, I don't go there."

"There are moments, I'm human," she added. But she stressed that "I believe I will win over it."

Newton-John, 69, first fought breast cancer in the 1990s. It returned about five years ago.

"I'm one of millions in this fight ... I shouldn't say fight, in this journey," she said.

PHOTO: Olivia Newton-John performs at Cobb Energy Centre on April 9, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. Chris McKay/Getty Images
Olivia Newton-John performs at Cobb Energy Centre on April 9, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The singer is also "treating it naturally and doing really well," she said.

In addition to changing her diet and cutting out sugar, she has undergone radiation therapy and is taking cannabis oil for the pain.

"A lot of cannabis, my husband grows for me," she said. "They help with pain, they help with sleep."

