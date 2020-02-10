Oscars 2020 live updates: Brad Pitt's big win Here is how the award show is unfolding. Please refresh for updates.

Oscars by the numbers: A-list actress' look can cost $10 million

Oscars by the numbers: A-list actress' look can cost $10 million Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Oscars ceremony -- Hollywood's biggest night of the year -- is finally underway, with celebrities from Leonardo DiCaprio to Scarlett Johansson up for the big awards.

Here is how the award show is unfolding. Please refresh for updates.

Brad Pitt's first acting win

Brad Pitt won his first Oscar for acting, picking up the best supporting actor Academy Award for his work in Quentin Tarantino's film, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood."

In 2014, Pitt won a best picture Oscar for producing "12 Years a Slave."

Brad Pitt accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor for "Once upon a Time...in Hollywood" during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 9, 2020. Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

The A-lister briefly got political in his acceptance speech, saying his 45 seconds to speak on stage is 45 more than "the Senate gave [former national security adviser] John Bolton this week" during the impeachment trial.

To his costar, DiCaprio, Pitt said, "Leo, I'll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view is fantastic."

Brad Pitt accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor for "Once upon a Time...in Hollywood" during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 9, 2020. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Pitt ended his speech with a shoutout to his six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

"This is for my kids who color everything I do," he said. "I adore you."

Steve Martin and Chris Rock crack diversity jokes

Comedians Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who introduced the show, addressed this year's lack of female directors and actor diversity.

Steve Martin and Chris Rock appear on stage during the Oscars in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 9, 2020. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

"Cynthia Erivo is here tonight," Rock said. "Cynthia did such a great job in 'Harriet' hiding black people that the Academy got her to hide all the black nominees."

Cynthia Erivo, who was recognized in the best actress category for her role as Harriet Tubman in "Harriet," is the only person of color to be nominated in the acting categories, along with 19 white actors and actresses.

Martin told the crowd, "Think how much the Oscars have changed in the past 92 years... back in 1929, there were no black acting nominees."

Then Rock added: "And now in 2020, we got one."

Janelle Monáe's musical number

Janelle Monáe opened the show with a musical number featuring Billy Porter, and even got the star-studded audience -- including Leonardo DiCaprio -- singing along.

Janelle Monae performs during the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 9, 2020. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Janelle Monae performs during the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 9, 2020. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Monáe gave a shoutout to the women who directed films this year -- a jab at the Academy, after no women were among this year's best director nominees.

"Tonight, we celebrate all the amazing talent in this room," she said. "We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films and I'm so proud to stand here as a black, queer artist, telling stories. Happy Black History Month."

Janelle Monae, left, and Billy Porter perform onstage at the Oscars, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Janelle Monae performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

ABC News' Jesse Convertino contributed to this report.