Oscars 2023: Complete winners list for the 95th Academy Awards

Check out a full list of winners from the 95th Oscars.

Many of Hollywood's biggest stars are being honored at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The star-studded awards show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on ABC.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads this year's nominations with 11 total nods, while "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" follow closely behind with nine nominations apiece.

Stars up for best actress include Cate Blanchett for "Tár," Ana de Armas for "Blonde," Andrea Riseborough for "To Leslie," Michelle Williams for "The Fabelmans" and Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Nominees in the best actor race include Austin Butler for "Elvis," Colin Farrell for "The Banshees of Inisherin," Brendan Fraser for "The Whale," Paul Mescal for "Aftersun" and Bill Nighy for "Living."

A decorative Oscars statue stands in the arrivals area ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, Mar. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. John Locher/AP

Ahead of the show, the academy announced a lengthy list of presenters and performers for the night.

All five of the best original song nominees will be performed during the telecast: Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman"; Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars performance debut singing "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"; David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu will perform "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Lady Gaga will perform "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"; and Rihanna will also take the stage to perform "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Lenny Kravitz will deliver the evening's "In Memoriam" performance.

Check out the full winners list below, which will be continually updated:

Best animated feature film

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" --- WINNER

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" --- WINNER

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" --- WINNER

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best documentary feature film

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny" --- WINNER

Best live action short film

"An Irish Goodbye" --- WINNER

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Best cinematography

"All Quiet on the Western Front" --- WINNER

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

"Elvis"

"Empire of Light"

"Tár"

Best makeup and hairstyling

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"The Whale" --- WINNER

Best costume design