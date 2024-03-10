Oscars 2024: Complete winners list for the 96th Academy Awards

Check out a full list of winners from the 96th Academy Awards.

Hollywood's biggest stars are celebrating the best films from the past year at the 2024 Oscars Sunday night.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, is the most-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations in major categories including best picture, best director, best actor and more.

Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things," starring Emma Stone, is another top-nominated film, with 11 nominations, while Martin Scorsese's film chronicling the series of real-life murders of the members of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma, "Killers of the Flower Moon," is up for 10 nominations.

Along with those three films, the additional seven films in the running for the best picture Oscar include "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," "Barbie," "The Holdovers," "Maestro," "Past Lives" and "The Zone of Interest."

Nominees vying for the best actress Oscar include Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone. The nominees in the best actor category include Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy and Jeffrey Wright.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 96th Academy Awards live on from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The show kicked off an hour earlier this year, beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

Check out the full winners list, which will be continually updated, below.

Best film editing

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer" --- WINNER

"Poor Things"

Best visual effects

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One" --- WINNER

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Oppenheimer" onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" --- WINNER

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best international feature film

"Io Capitano" (Italy)

"Perfect Days" (Japan)

"Society of the Snow" (Spain)

"The Teachers' Lounge" (Germany)

"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom) --- WINNER

Best costume design

"Barbie" - Jacqueline Durran

"Killers of the Flower Moon" - Jacqueline West

"Napoleon" - David Crossman, Janty Yates

"Oppenheimer" - Ellen Mirojnick

"Poor Things" - Holly Waddington --- WINNER

Best production design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things" --- WINNER

Best makeup and hairstyling

"Golda"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things" --- WINNER

"Society of the Snow"

Best adapted screenplay

"American Fiction" - Cord Jefferson --- WINNER

"Barbie" - Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

"Oppenheimer" - Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things" - Tony McNamara

"The Zone of Interest" - Jonathan Glazer

Best original screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall" - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari --- WINNER

"The Holdovers" - David Hemingson

"Maestro" - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

"May December" - Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

"Past Lives" - Celine Song

Best animated feature film

"The Boy and the Heron" --- WINNER

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Robot Dreams"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Best animated short film

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" --- WINNER

Da'Vine Joy Randolph accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role 'The Holdovers' onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" --- WINNER

Best live action short film

"The After"

"Invincible"

"Knight of Fortune"

"Red, White and Blue"

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

Best original song

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"

Best original score

"American Fiction"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Best documentary feature film

"Bobi Wine: The People's President"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

"20 Days in Mariupol"

Best documentary short film

"The ABCs of Book Banning"

"The Barber of Little Rock"

"Island In Between"

"The Last Repair Shop"

"Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"

Best sound

"The Creator"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best cinematography

"El Conde" - Edward Lachman

"Killers of the Flower Moon" - Rodrigo Prieto

"Maestro" - Matthew Libatique

"Oppenheimer" - Hoyte van Hoytema

"Poor Things" - Robbie Ryan

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Best actress

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best director

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

Best picture