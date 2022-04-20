Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection to 2021 shooting

The rapper was arrested Wednesday for assault with a deadly weapon.

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday in connection to a shooting that occurred in November 2021.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the rapper, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a high-ranking LAPD official, the arrest took place just after he landed aboard a private jet from Barbados, where singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, with whom he is expecting a child, is from.

The alleged 2021 shooting took place in the Hollywood area, according to a release from the LAPD.

"On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area," the release states. "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment."

According to the LAPD, the suspect and two men fled the scene following the shooting.

Rocky was previously involved in a high-profile legal battle in 2019 when he was convicted of assault after being involved in a street fight in Stockholm, Sweden. The rapper, who was facing up to two years in prison, did not face jail time but had to pay a fine to the victim.

Rocky and Rihanna are expecting their first child together, they confirmed in January.