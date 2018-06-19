Seth MacFarlane donates $2.5 million to public radio after slamming Fox News pundit

Seth MacFarlane has put his money where his mouth is.

Just days after MacFarlane tweeted that Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson made him "embarrassed" to work for the company, the creator of "Family Guy" donated $2 million to NPR and $500,000 to its Los Angeles station KPCC, a representative for MacFarlane confirmed to ABC News.

Deadline, which first reported the news, reported that the donation is meant to support NPR's Collaborative Journalism Network, designed to connect NPR's hundreds of journalists around the globe.

"We are deeply appreciative of the generous gift from Seth MacFarlane, which will go to supporting local news coverage, allowing NPR and Member stations to continue working together to tell the story of the whole country from everywhere in the country," an NPR representative told Deadline.

Deadline reported KPCC will use the money as a challenge grant.

MacFarlane, who also created Fox's "The Orville," tweeted on Saturday that he was disgusted by Carlson's instructions to viewers never to believe anything they hear from organizations other than Fox News. Calling it "fringe s---," MacFarlane claimed Carlson was asking his fans to "blindly obey" the network.

"In other words, don't think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain," he wrote. "It's business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company."

MacFarlane isn't the only Fox employee who's recently attempted to distance himself from the company's news division.

Amid nationwide outcry over the Trump administration's policy of separating families at the border, "Modern Family" show-runner Steve Levitan tweeted his decision to leave Fox Studios once his show ends, and director Paul Feig, who has made two films for 20th Century Fox, added that he, too, has problems with Fox News' political coverage.

"I have made two films for 20th Century Fox and love the people in the movie and TV divisions. But I too cannot condone the support their news division promotes toward the immoral and abusive policies and actions taken by this current administration toward immigrant children," Feig tweeted.

A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.