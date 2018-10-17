Taylor Swift encourages fans to vote early: 'It makes it so quick and easy'

Oct 17, 2018, 12:57 PM ET
Taylor Swift has gotten political yet again.

On Wednesday, the singer encouraged fans to take advantage of early voting, which kicks off today in her adopted home state of Tennessee.

"Something I wish I knew about when I was 18 and voting for the first time: EARLY VOTING. It makes it so quick and easy to go and cast your vote before November 6," she wrote on Instagram. "Early voting starts TODAY in Tennessee and goes to Nov 1. You can check out your state’s early voting dates at the link in my bio."

Swift, 28, broke her silence about politics earlier this month, when she endorsed Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

In that Instagram post, she also voiced her support for LGBTQ and women's rights and condemned the voting record of Republican Senate candidate, Marsha Blackburn.

