Tim Tebow is engaged to former Miss Universe

Tim Tebow just announced some exciting news.

The former NFL quarterback just got engaged to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, a South African model and Miss Universe 2017.

He shared a photo of the proposal on Instagram, writing a sweet message to his fiancee in the caption.

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," he wrote. "You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Tebow told PEOPLE about his feelings before the big moment. “I actually wasn’t really nervous. I was excited," he said. "I wanted everything to be perfect and to go smoothly. But I wasn’t nervous to actually ask her.”

The engagement reportedly took place at Tebow's family’s farm in Florida, according to PEOPLE. Family and friends joined the couple immediately after to celebrate.

Nel-Peters also shared the photos on her Instagram, writing, "Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!"

“I’m so excited for the wedding," she told PEOPLE.

Tebow often shares images with Nel-Peters on his account. When she passed on her Miss Universe crown in December, he shared a supportive message, commending her for her work in the role.

"You represented Miss. Universe so well!" he wrote. "You’re an incredible role model, and carry yourself with beauty, kindness, and grace. I’m so proud of you!"