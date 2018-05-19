A look at the unforgettable moment Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle

May 19, 2018, 7:18 AM ET
PHOTO: Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales in St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, May 19, 2018. PlayReuters
WATCH The unforgettable moment Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle

As Prince Charles walked his new daughter-in-law Meghan Markle down the second half of the aisle at St. George's Chapel, the beaming bride was walking calmly and confidently on the arm of the next King of England.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, had escorted the bride to the church before Markle walked the first half of the aisle on her own.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle and her bridal walk down the aisle when she arrives for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Danny Lawson/AP
Meghan Markle and her bridal walk down the aisle when she arrives for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry, who stood at the altar with his best man, older brother Prince William, spoke with his new bride as she arrived, laughing at one point.

PHOTO: Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives in St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/Reuters
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Markle then handed off her bouquet to a young bridesmaid before the ceremony began, during which the young prince and his bride held hands.

PHOTO:
SLIDESHOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Look back at Prince Harry's long route to love before his marriage to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get new royal titles from Queen Elizabeth

Real life to royal: How Meghan Markle’s life is changing

Markle, 36, asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle because her dad, Thomas Markle Sr., who lives in Mexico, did not attend the wedding due to health concerns.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand, prior to the start of their wedding ceremony, at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/AP
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand, prior to the start of their wedding ceremony, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Comments