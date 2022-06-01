Verdict reached in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

Depp and Heard lobbed abuse claims at each other throughout the weekslong trial.

The jury has reached a verdict in the high-profile defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It will be announced at 3 p.m. ET.

A source close to Depp confirmed to ABC News that the actor will not be present to hear the verdict read in the Fairfax, Virginia, courthouse "due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial." They added that he will "be watching from the United Kingdom."

A spokesperson for Heard shared the following statement with ABC News: "Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour."

Depp, 58, sued Heard, 36, for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018. In the piece, the "Aquaman" actress wrote about surviving domestic abuse without identifying her alleged abuser by name. In response, Heard filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp.

Johnny Depp takes a stand during his defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., April 20, 2022. | Amber Heard arrives at the defamation trial against her at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., May 19, 2022. Evelyn Hockstein, Pool/Reuters | Shawn Thew, Pool/Reuters

The couple met while filming "The Rum Diary," released in 2011, and they were married from 2015 to 2017.

Depp and Heard lobbed abuse claims at each other during their respective testimonies over the course of the weekslong trial. Both deny each other's claims of abuse.

During Depp's testimony, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor alleged he is the victim of domestic violence, not Heard. While on the stand, Heard admitted to being physically violent with Depp but claimed she always acted in self-defense. Heard alleged that Depp physically abused her countless times during their years together, which he denied.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.