Catherine Zeta-Jones was feeling sentimental this past weekend after dropping off her son, Dylan Michael Douglas, at Brown University to begin his freshmen year.

Capturing the moment on photos and video, the "Feud" actress, 48, compiled them into a touching tribute that she posted on Instagram Sunday.

"Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life," his mother wrote.

In the black-and-white tribute set to Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky," Dylan can be seen walking on the Brown campus with his sister, Carys Zeta Doublas, and looking up at his father, Michael Douglas, 73, coming down the steps. There are shots of him in his dorm room decorated with a Mick Jagger poster and Union Jack pillows. And there is video of him hugging his sister in an emotional embrace.

Fred Duval/Getty Images

Zeta-Jones also included photos and video of her with Dylan as a baby, a boy and finally a teenager. The video ends with a black and white photo of mother and son and the words, "Good luck!"