Watch the livestream of Aretha Franklin's funeral celebration

Aretha Franklin's music, life and impact on the world will be celebrated today starting around 10 a.m. at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, while fellow icons and A-list talent perform and speak in her honor.

As announced last week by her longtime publicist, stars like Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and Ariana Grande are among the lineup scheduled to perform at the ceremony and pay their respects to the one-of-a-kind artist.

The Rev. Jasper Williams Jr., the pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga., will deliver the eulogy, Franklin's publicist added.

Part of the day's festivities for the "Queen of Soul" will be streamed, so that fans worldwide can celebrate Franklin along with those in attendance.

Franklin, 76, died Aug. 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

This celebration will end a week-long tribute to the singer, which included droves of fans descending on Detroit to see her lying in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday, a tribute concert took place nearby at Chene Park Amphitheater with The Four Tops, Gladys Knight and more performing for fans.