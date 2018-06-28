3 simple ways to cure your kids' summer boredom

Summer break has just begin but chances are, if you're a parent, you've already heard the dreaded "b" word.

Bored. As in, I'm bored. As in, "Mom, come up with something to entertain me, stat."

These are the moments we have ourselves wondering "how much screen time is really too much?"

But instead of turning to the tube, we've got a few easy ideas for you to stave off your kids' summer boredom. They do require a little bit of advance planning though, so that your armed and ready the next time they dare utter the "b" word at you.

Boredom jar

Homeschoolon.com

It’s just a jar you fill with slips of paper, and each one has an activity written on it. We found an adorable one -- with a free download, bonus! -- on Homeschoolon.com. You can come up with your own ideas, or simply use the 25+ ones that are pre printed in the download. Ideas include, "Make a card," "Build a fort," and "dance party." There are also chores included, so the anticipation level of choosing from the jar is high.

Pick from the “summer bucket list”

This one is adorable, but you better be ready to deliver. The first task is to come up with your family's very own "summer bucket list" -- all the things you want to do before summer comes to an end. Now, you could simply make a list, but what fun is that? We found this adorable bucket on Pinterest. All you need is a bucket, markers and some Popsicle sticks.

Another cute idea - and also super simple -- is to use clothespins instead of the Popsicle. Easy to clip on and take off. We found this adorable version on Delia Creates.

Nature photo scavenger hunt

Have the kids use that phone for something other than apps this summer! Give yourself a break from your digital device by handing it over to your kids for a backyard nature hunt. Give them a list of 10 – 15 items to find and come back with a photo of each. Think butterfly, spiderweb and a Y-shaped stick. We found a great list on StayatHomeMum.com that has a free download to get your little ones started.