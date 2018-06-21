Yoga for kids as simple as the ABCs

It's International Yoga Day, and if your're a yogi looking to get your kids interested in the practice or just looking for a fun way to keep the kids from actually becoming part of the couch this summer, look no further.

Teresa Power, author of The ABCs of Yoga for Kids, has shared with "Good Morning America," the A-Z poses sure to delight your little ones. From "airplane" to "zero," this is a fun way to get even the littlest yogi excited.

ABC Yoga for Kids

For parents looking for a quick workout routine for their kids, Powers has shared this 5-minute yoga routine with just 10 poses. It's even available as a free download on the ABC Yoga for Kids website as a free download.