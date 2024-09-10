Keurig to pay $1.5M fine to SEC over K-Cup recyclability claims

Keurig, the company behind the popular home brewing and single-serving coffee maker systems, will pay the SEC a $1.5 million civil penalty after it failed to disclose concerns from two major recycling companies about the K-Cup pods in its annual reports.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will settle with the agency for the hefty fine after it was "charged with making inaccurate statements regarding the recyclability of its K-Cup single use beverage pods."

"Public companies must ensure that the reports they file with the SEC are complete and accurate," John T. Dugan, Associate Director for the regional Boston office of the SEC said in a press release. "When a company speaks to an issue in its annual report, they are required to provide information necessary for investors to get the full picture on that issue so that investors can make educated investment decisions."

A spokesperson at Keurig Dr Pepper told ABC News that the company was "pleased to have reached an agreement that fully resolves this matter."

"Our K-Cup pods are made from recyclable polypropylene plastic (also known as #5 plastic), which is widely accepted in curbside recycling systems across North America. We continue to encourage consumers to check with their local recycling program to verify acceptance of pods, as they are not recycled in many communities. We remain committed to a better, more standardized recycling system for all packaging materials through KDP actions, collaboration and smart policy solutions," the statement continued.

In consecutive annual reports for the company's fiscal years 2019 and 2020, the SEC found that "Keurig stated that its testing with recycling facilities 'validated that [K-Cup pods] can be effectively recycled.' But Keurig did not disclose that two of the largest recycling companies in the United States had expressed significant concerns to Keurig regarding the commercial feasibility of curbside recycling of K-Cup pods at that time and indicated that they did not presently intend to accept them for recycling."

According to the government agency's review of the 2019 report, "sales of K-Cup pods comprised a significant percentage of net sales of Keurig's coffee systems business segment, and research earlier conducted by a Keurig subsidiary indicated that environmental concerns were a significant factor that certain consumers considered, among others, when deciding whether to purchase a Keurig brewing system."

The SEC order found that "Keurig violated Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 13a-1 thereunder.

Keurig agreed to a cease-and-desist order, according to the SEC, without admitting or denying the findings in the order.

The SEC investigation was conducted by Michael Franck, Cassandra H. Arriaza, Susan Cooke, and Michele T. Perillo of the Boston Regional Office.