Millennial pink toast and more to replace your avocado toast obsession

We're all about toast.

Avocado toast is a brunch must-have, but these days, you're limiting yourself by sticking to the basic avocado and poached egg combo.

"Toast is the most underrated food to make and eat," wellness blogger Rachael Mansfield told "GMA." "We are used to staying in the box of butter and toast or just peanut butter and toast. While those are always a classic, there are so many options to kick things up a notch."

Get inspo for your next breakfast toast combo from these creative wellness bloggers and Instagrammers.

Millennial pink toast

Anna Brown, a studying dietitian and health coach based in Brooklyn, New York, who posts her healthy eats on @nutritionsqueezed, topped her toast with breakfast staples - Greek yogurt mixed with strawberry jam, almond silvers, blueberries and raspberries -- and dubbed it "millennial pink toast."

"Sometimes I like to go a little sweet for my toasts, the opposite of avocado toast," she said. "It's full of fiber, protein and berry flavor - perfect for summer!"

There are nutritional perks, Brown explained, to incorporating a protein or healthy fat to your toast.

"Adding protein, fat and fiber to your toast helps slow the digestion and absorption of the carbohydrates, resulting in more stable blood sugar levels instead of a quick spike and crash. The protein, fat and fiber found in toppings like Greek yogurt, nut butter, or granola, also keep you full for longer than just had plain toast with jam," she said.

But not all breads are created equal, so make sure to read the ingredients on the label when you shop.

"If you're not gluten free, be sure to choose a bread that's made with whole grains and no added sugar."

'Drippy' almond butter and more sweet and savory toppings

Toasts with "drippy" almond butter and figs are some of Brown's favorite combinations.

Anna Brown

Mansfield, who says she loves to go sweet with her toast too, calls adding crunchy granola on top a "game changer."

Rachel Mansfield

She's also a fan of coconut, almond butter and even putting a sugar-free almond butter fudge cup on toast. "The best part is it takes longer to even think of what you want to add to your toast than make it," she said.

Rachel Mansfield

Almost too beautiful to eat

If you're looking to up your Instagram likes, try making your own artistic toasts. Like this one with plain pink-colored cream cheese and radishes, bananas, kiwis, strawberries, cucumbers and sesame seeds, from Anita Hovind Ulven of Norway, who shares her culinary creations on her account that are almost too beautiful to eat.

"This hobby is helping me eat healthier," she told "GMA." "The fun thing is trying new combinations."

Anita Hovina Ulven/nee7a85

Toast alternatives: Rice cakes or swap for sweet potato

Life health coach Sarah Rose Suchoff, who shares her healthy eats on @srslydelicious, loves to mix it up by using sweet potato "toasts" in sweet and savory combinations.

"Sweet potato toasts are super versatile and fun to mix and match flavors with," said Suchoff, adding the mix of nut butter with banana and coconut flakes, organic spinach, smoked salmon and an egg or nut butter with organic strawberries and raw cacao nibs. . "Why choose between sweet and savory when you can have both!"

Or mix it up and use a rice cake or sweet potato instead of bread. Brown pairs almond butter with bee pollen on a rice cake as a healthy snack.