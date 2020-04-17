Why everyone just noticed Land O' Lakes changed its 'butter maiden' logo The brand changed its logo in February, but Twitter took notice this week.

One butter company decided to do better when it came to the inferred connotation of its century-old branding, and consumers took notice.

The new packaging for Land O'Lakes butter is shown. Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O' Lakes rebranded its packaging in February for its 100th anniversary, "to better tell its farmer-owned story" and removed their longtime leading lady on its logo.

In this Feb. 15, 2017, file photo, Land O'Lakes butter are displayed in a supermarket in New York. Brendan McDermid/Reuters, FILE

The company didn't address the previously prominently featured "butter maiden" -- a Native American woman with a feather in her hair, kneeling and holding the dairy product -- directly in its press release, but she has since been replaced by a body of water on the new label.

While it's not officially clear why the sudden surge in interest hit social media, lots of users have shared photos on Twitter of the updated logo while staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Land O' Lakes did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment regarding the butter maiden.