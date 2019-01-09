No more wishing your laundry would fold itself because now it can.
Premiering this week at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas, FoldiMate is a laundry-folding machine that has us in awe.
The time-saving innovation will fold your clothing in less than 5 minutes -- less than it'll take to brew a cup of coffee.
Why waste time folding laundry? Get yourself on our pre-order waitlist for your #FoldiMate while you still can! ? https://t.co/vAN1VnlPt5#Laundry #Folding #LaundryDay #Chores #Housework pic.twitter.com/X5fvLaqYOB— FoldiMate, Inc. (@FoldMate) January 5, 2019
The Israel-based company of the same name says the robot "will fold most types of shirts, blouses or pants from age 6 to adult size XXL."
2019 CES Product Highlights: Foldimate Laundry-Folding Machine#ProductIdeas #ProductDevelopment #startup #entrepreneur #inventor #ProductInnovation #MakersMovement #DisruptiveTechnology #CES2019 pic.twitter.com/bwtu9dcC7I— Margot Sandy (@MargotSandyNPD) January 9, 2019
FoldImate will also fold standard size towels and pillowcases.
Here's how it works: just feed your garments continuously while the machine simultaneously folds them in seconds.
What do you think about #Foldimate, the laundry folding machine? Would you use one? I was excited to try it out at #CES2019 @DigitalTrends pic.twitter.com/BIKz0hVHSW— Kim Wetzel (@kimdogg) January 7, 2019
The target price for FoldiMate is $980, but the brand said the final price and launch date are still being determined.