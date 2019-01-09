Machine that will fold your laundry debuts at CES

Jan 9, 2019, 1:50 PM ET
PHOTO: FoldiMate is the name of the company that created the robot that claims to fold your laundry for you in under five minutes.PlayFoldiMate, Inc.
WATCH Royale introduces the first foldable phone at CES 2019

No more wishing your laundry would fold itself because now it can.

Interested in CES?

Add CES as an interest to stay up to date on the latest CES news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
CES
Add Interest

Premiering this week at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas, FoldiMate is a laundry-folding machine that has us in awe.

The time-saving innovation will fold your clothing in less than 5 minutes -- less than it'll take to brew a cup of coffee.

PHOTO: FoldiMate is the name of the company that created the robot that folds your laundry, which premiered at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas.FoldiMate, Inc.
FoldiMate is the name of the company that created the robot that folds your laundry, which premiered at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas.

(MORE: CES 2019: The hottest new trends in consumer technology)

The Israel-based company of the same name says the robot "will fold most types of shirts, blouses or pants from age 6 to adult size XXL."

PHOTO: Debbie Cohen-Abravanel, CMO at Foldimate, demonstrates the new device that folds your clothes automatically, during the preview at CES 2019, Jan. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ross D. Franklin/AP
Debbie Cohen-Abravanel, CMO at Foldimate, demonstrates the new device that folds your clothes automatically, during the preview at CES 2019, Jan. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

FoldImate will also fold standard size towels and pillowcases.

Here's how it works: just feed your garments continuously while the machine simultaneously folds them in seconds.

The target price for FoldiMate is $980, but the brand said the final price and launch date are still being determined.

PHOTO: FoldiMate is the name of the company that created the robot that claims to fold your laundry for you in under five minutes.FoldiMate, Inc.
FoldiMate is the name of the company that created the robot that claims to fold your laundry for you in under five minutes.

Comments