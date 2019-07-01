Cori Gauff, youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon at 15, just beat Venus Williams

Jul 1, 2019, 3:45 PM ET
PHOTO: United States Cori "Coco" Gauff reacts after beating United Statess Venus Williams in a Womens singles match during day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2019.PlayTim Ireland/AP
WATCH Struggles of women in tennis

A teen from Florida who became the youngest player to ever qualify for Wimbledon just beat her idol, Venus Williams, in the first round of the ladies' singles.

Interested in Tennis?

Add Tennis as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Tennis news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Tennis
Add Interest

Cori "Coco" Gauff, 15, said in a pre-match interview that Williams, 39, was one of her "idols" and she has "been dreaming to share the court with Venus."

PHOTO: Cori Gauff of the United States shakes hands at the net with Venus Williams of the United States after her Ladies Singles first round match during day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 on July 01, 2019 in London. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Cori Gauff of the United States shakes hands at the net with Venus Williams of the United States after her Ladies' Singles first round match during day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 on July 01, 2019 in London.
(MORE: We scored pro parenting points from mom Serena Williams)

"Not many people get to play at Wimbledon at 15, so I'm just happy I'm one of them," she added. Before Gauff was born, Williams had already won two of her Wimbledon titles.

On Monday, however, Gauff, who is currently ranked No. 313 in the world, ended up defeating Williams, ranked No. 44, winning both sets 6-4, 6-4.

PHOTO: United States Cori Coco Gauff reacts after beating United Statess Venus Williams in a Womens singles match during day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2019. Tim Ireland/AP
United States' Cori "Coco" Gauff reacts after beating United States's Venus Williams in a Women's singles match during day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2019.
(MORE: Naomi Osaka makes history of her own in US Open win over Serena Williams)

After her big win, Gauff grew visibly emotional as her parents jumped up and down in the stands.

According to the BBC, she said afterwards, "It's the first time I have ever cried after winning a match."

PHOTO: Cori Gauff of the United States plays a backhand in her Ladies Singles first round match against Venus Williams of the United States during day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 on July 01, 2019, in London. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Cori Gauff of the United States plays a backhand in her Ladies' Singles first round match against Venus Williams of the United States during day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 on July 01, 2019, in London.

"My parents will be super happy; my dad was jumping up every time I won a point. I'm so happy they spent all their time on me and my brothers and making sure we're successful," she added.

The teen said she is "literally living my dream right now" and added that she "never thought I would get this far."

She might be a rising tennis superstar a la the Williams sisters, but the high schooler still had to take some exams remotely while in London at the tournament, according to a statement.

PHOTO: Cori Gauff of the United States plays a backhand in her Ladies Singles first round match against Venus Williams of The United States during day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 on July 01, 2019, in London. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Cori Gauff of the United States plays a backhand in her Ladies' Singles first round match against Venus Williams of The United States during day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 on July 01, 2019, in London.

One has to wonder if an exam seems all that difficult after being Venus Williams.