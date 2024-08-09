Samsung recalls more than 1M electric ranges due to potential fire hazard

The company is giving knob locks or covers to consumers with the product.

Samsung has recalled more than 1.1 million electric ranges after the company received hundreds of reports of "unintentional activation" of products with front-mounted knobs that resulted in fires and led to the deaths of some pets.

What to know about Samsung electric range recall

Samsung Electronics America Inc. announced the voluntary recall online in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. According to the company, the recall impacts "certain slide-in electric range models with front-mounted knobs" that have the potential for activation "through accidental contact by people or pets, posing a fire hazard if flammable objects are left on top of the range."

"The remedy for this recall is free knob locks or covers for specific models sold in the U.S. between 2013 and 2024," Samsung added.

According to the CPSC, Samsung has received over 300 reports of unintentional activation by humans or pets since 2013, with the recalled ranges involved in approximately 250 fires.

"At least 18 fires caused extensive property damage. Approximately 40 injuries have been reported, eight of which required medical attention, and there have been reports of seven fires involving pet deaths," the agency stated in a recall announcement on its website.

Product details of recalled Samsung electric ranges

About 1,120,905 slide-in electric ranges from Samsung have been recalled due to fire hazard. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The following slide-in electric range models are included in the recall, according to Samsung and the CPSC:

NE58K9430SS/AA; NE58N9430SG/AA; NE58R9431SG/AA; NE58R9431SS/AA; NE58R9431ST/AA; NE58F9500SS/AA; NE58K9500SG/AA; NE58F9710WS/AA; NE58K9850WS/AA; NE58K9850WG/AA; NE58K9852WG/AA; NE58H9950WS/AA; NE58R9311SS/AA; NE63T8111SG/AA; NE63T8111SS/AA; NE63T8311SG/AA; NE63T8311SS/AA; NE63BG8315SSAA; NE63CB831512AA; NE63BB851112AA; NE63T8511SG/AA; NE63T8511SS/AA; NE63T8511ST/AA; NE63A8711QN/AA; NE63BB871112AA; NE63T8711SG/AA; NE63T8711SS/AA; NE63T8711ST/AA; NE63T8751SG/AA; and NE63T8751SS/AA.

The model number is located on the ranges on the inside upper left corner of the oven door or inside the storage bin located on the bottom of the oven.

Where Samsung electric ranges were sold

The ranges were manufactured in Thailand and were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores nationwide, as well as online at Samsung.com, according to the CPSC.

"Depending upon the model, the ranges were sold from May 2013 through August 2024 for between $1,250 and $3,050," the agency said.

Remedy for consumers with recalled Samsung ranges

Samsung has told consumers to contact the company to receive a free set of knob locks or covers to install that work with their model of electric slide-in range.

"If the serial number is unreadable on a range's label, you may contact 1-833-775-0120 for assistance, or chat online with one of our agents," the company said.

According to Samsung, "the set of knob locks or covers is free of charge regardless of warranty status."

"Consumers using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving the home or going to bed, and to not leave objects on the range when the range is not in use," the company added.

The CPSC also encouraged consumers to "never place, leave, or store anything on the top of your range," as such items "can ignite if the range is accidentally activated or left on."