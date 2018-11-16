10 amazing ways to wear lace right now

If the very word "lace" gives you flashbacks to fussy bridesmaids dresses you'll never wear again, prepare to be pleasantly surprised by the newest incarnation of the wardrobe classic. This holiday, lace makes a cameo in unexpected silhouettes, chic details and mod colors. We picked our favorite styles and offered how-to-wear it tips. The result: a slew of new party looks that are festive and, dare we say it, cool.

These products were curated by the Hinted editorial team. Hinted is the social shopping platform that lets you create lists of what you want to buy, and discover what’s new and trending. Use Hinted to keep track of anything you want to buy from anywhere online, including fashion, trips, and experiences. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

1. Sexy decolletage

Mango, Lace V-Neckline Jumpsuit



Price: $119



mango.com



A satin jumpsuit gets a party-upgrade with a lace-trimmed decollete.



Style Hint: Add a bit of attitude with an oversized leather belt that channels the 80s in the best way. P.S.: If the neckline is too low-cut you can wear a slinky lace cami underneath. One we like is H&M’s satin lace camisole for $19.99.



Mango

2. Minimalist silhouettes

H&M Lace Top



Price: $49.99



hm.com



The secret to pulling off brightly colored lace? Keep the design simple, like with this high-collared blouse.



Style Hint: For fancy parties, wear the lean, monochromatic look with a matching fitted skirt. For more casual gatherings mix with skinny velvet jeans instead.



H&M

3. Slinky leopard

Mango, Leopard Print Top



Price: $49.99



mango.com



It wouldn't be holiday 2018 without something leopard!



Style Hint: Slide this spotted cami under a jewel-colored velvet blazer for a fierce party look. Entertaining at home? Wear it under a chunky cardigan to tame its wild side.



Mango

4. Flattering cutouts

Mango, Lace Panel Blouse



Price: $59.99



mango.com



For a modern take on white try this sophisticated yet soft blouse.



Style Hint: Shoulders are the easiest and most party-ready asset to bare. We love that this blouse lets you reveal yours in a subtle way. Pair this top with wide white trousers or denim, either way, prepare for likes!



Mango

5. Eye-catching color

H&M Lace V-Neck Dress



Price: $39.99



hm.com



Celebrate in a color that stands out in a sea of LBDs!



Style Hint: Let this radiant red make a statement and keep your accessories simple. Wear this dress with a minimalist single strap sandal in gold, black or snakeskin.



H&M

6. Sheer flounce

H&M Skirt With Lace



Price: $49.99



hm.com



Get swept up in the delicate details of a lacy hemline that is festive and chic.



Style Hint: This skirt embodies the holiday spirit so feel free to wear it to any type of party. Pair it with dressy pumps for evening and sneaks for brunch.



H&M

7. Romantic hems

Prosperity, Lace Hem Wide Leg Crop Jeans



Price: $75



nordstrom.com



Tried-and-true dark denim gets in on the act with lace-embellished hems.



Style Hint: If you want to dip your toe into the trend but can't see yourself in a lace blouse, decorated denim makes it easy. Pair these jeans with black pumps, or, if you're feeling especially bold, brightly colored booties.



Nordstrom

8. Comfy knits

H&M, Fine-knit Sweater With Lace



Price: $29.99



hm.com



Now here's a real holiday gift: a sweater that's as snuggly as PJs but as festive as a party dress.



Style Hint: The combinations for this sweater are practically endless, from your fave jeans to velvet joggers or a snug knit skirt.



H&M

9. Demure bodysuits

H&M Lace Bodysuit



Price: $54.99



hm.com



Streamline your holiday dressing in one effortless piece: the bodysuit.



Style Hint: We love the one-and-done nature of this body-con top that plays well with wide trousers, skinny jeans and flowing skirts. Plus, it can transform your favorite pieces like jeans and blazers into instant party outfits.



H&M

10. Re-imagined Classics

Urban Outfitters, Lace Button Down Shirt



Price: $69



urbanoutfitters.com



A closet staple gets a makeover in sexy black lace.



Style Hint: Play up the contrast of a traditional button-down redone in lace by pairing it with other everyday pieces. We love this with destroyed denim skirts, camo cargo pants and striped joggers.

