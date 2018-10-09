10 metallic pieces you'll live in this fall

Silver, gold and colored metallics stole the show on the runways this fall and are poised to be fashion’s next trend, from now through the holidays.

While gleaming pieces can bring out the Katy Perry in all of us, it can be tricky to figure out how to wear heavy metals at times, especially for day. Our approach to tech-inspired shine: Pick timeless silhouettes and accessories and your style will always be golden.

1. The Infinite Skirt

Berksha, Pleated Metallic Skirt

Price: $55.90

berksha.com



Treat yourself to three of fall’s best trends (metallics, pleats, asymmetric hems) in a very twirl-able skirt.We love the dress up, dress down versatility of this skirt. We see it with graphic tees and sneakers, slouchy skirts and boots, high-collar blouses and heels. The possibilities are endless.

2. The Rain or Shine Anorak

H&M, Shimmering Metallic Anorak

Price: $24.99

hm.com



Elevate casual pieces with the Midas touch.Of course you can wear this gilded anorak with classics like denim but we dare you to mix it with fall’s best brights like a ruby red dress or fuschia-colored party pant for a dazzling effect.

3. Your Power Pump

Sam Edelman, Tatiana Pumps

Price: $120

shoprachelzoe.com



You can’t help but see the silver lining in everything when you wear these heels because when you look good, you feel good.We’d love to see these glimmering silver pumps with rugged camo pants. The result: The heels feel cool and the camo gets chic.

4. The Cigarette Pants

Rachel Zoe, Dani Metallic Cigarette Pants

Price: $277

shopbop.com



Get ahead of the holiday trends with these slender tuxedo pants with black stripe. These are the answer to your “What to wear?” worries.The reason these structure slacks are an investment piece and not a splurge is because this shimmering amethyst shade plays well with so many separates you already own. Try them with a black cashmere sweater or black silk top, as easily as casual T and black leather jacket.

5. The Essential Backpack

State, Mini Kane Backpack

Price: $70

shopbop.com



Energize your everyday outfits with this electrified pack.Emphasize the neon shade by wearing it over a black or white jacket--their starkness makes the backpack pop. If you want to tone things down (just a notch) wear it with gray or pink to diffuse the intensity.

6. The Just-Right Puffer

J.Crew, Metallic Short Puffer Jacket with Primaloft

Price: $198

jcrew.com



Warm up to cold weather with a luxe rose gold puffer. (You may need this jacket sooner than you think.)Wear it with wooly accessories. The only question is what color to add? We love this soft Caspian blue scarf to play up the peachy undertones. Or try a scarf or turtleneck in oyster grey or a warm nude.

7. The Clever Clutch

Boden, Ottilie Clutch

Price: $90

bodenusa.com



Meet the new “it” bag. Small, sleek and eye-catching.When something’s this bright you don’t really have to worry about what it will go with--simply treat it the way you’d basic black. Wear it with everything and know it’s one of the season’s must-haves.

8. Winning Athleisure

Suncoo, Mathieu Long Sleeve Shirt

Price: $145

shopbop.com



Advance your fashion game in this zippy pullover.Ramp up your weekend jeans and sneakers with a touch of glitz. The glittering top is so much fun to wear, don’t be surprised if you have a sudden urge to cheer.

9. The Badass Loafer

Bisue Ballerinas, Metallic Tasseled Loafers

Price: $138

anthropologie.com



Your feet will be tickled pink in these lustrous loafers.Wear this nearly every day with your favorite denim and if you really want to show them off, go for a cropped hem.

10. Skinny Denim

7 for All Mankind, The Ankle Skinny Jeans

Price: $199

shopbop.com

Coin a new look in these skinnies.We love the unexpected sheen on these jeans that beg to be worn with chunky knits in fall’s coziest colors of peach and burnt orange.