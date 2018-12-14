12 great gift ideas for the traveler in your life

Travelers crave gifts that are either necessary or chic, or both. Lucky for you, everything on this list qualifies!

For that friend who spends more time in the air than on the ground, here are the top 10 ways to give her a gifting upgrade.

These products were curated by the Hinted editorial team. Hinted is the social shopping platform that lets you create lists of what you want to buy and discover what’s new and trending. Use Hinted to keep track of anything you want to buy from anywhere online, including fashion, trips, and experiences. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

1. For the friend that’s always cold, then hot, then cold, then...

2. For the friend who comes home with more than she packed

3. For the friend who’s always on the red-eye

4. For the friend who is celeb and beauty obsessed

5. For the friend whose phone is always about to die

6. For the friend who loves instant satisfaction

7. For the friend who wants her coat to double as a travel blanket

8. For the friend who never wants to check her bag

9. For the friend who wants everything in its place

10. For the friend who wants to breeze through TSA

11. For the friend who is obsessed with hydration

12. For the friend whose loves her tunes