12 last-minute gifts on Amazon that feel super thoughtful … from $9 and up!

Down to the wire and stressing about last-minute gifts? There are two ways you can go.

Buy gift cards and call it a day. (And to that we say: #nojudgment.)

Or shop this list of crowd-pleasing gifts that can still be delivered in time for Christmas. We’ve combed Amazon to find gifts that feel so special, they'll think you did your holiday shopping in July! (We say: #yougotthis!)

Order by today to get your gifts in time for Christmas.

These products were curated by the Hinted editorial team. Hinted is the social shopping platform that lets you create lists of what you want to buy and discover what’s new and trending. Use Hinted to keep track of anything you want to buy from anywhere online, including fashion, trips, and experiences. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

1. For the Friend Who Deserves a Solid (or Striped)

2. For the Friend Who Loves to Dazzle

3. For the Beauty-Loving Friend Who’s Willing to Try the Latest Thing

4. For the Trendsetter Who Knows a Classic When She Sees One

5. For The Delicate Jewelry Lover

6. For the Friend Who Cares About Her Alignment

7. For the Friend Who Gives You the Warm Fuzzies

8. For the Friend Who Loves Instant Gratification

9. For the Friend Who’s Elephant Obsessed

10. For the Friend on a Quest for The Next Great Bag

11. For the Friend Who Loves Gucci

12. For the Friend Person Who is Always There for You