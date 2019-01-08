13 best top handle bags under $70

Bulky bags, move aside! One of 2019's biggest fashion trends is the top handle mini bag.

They take us back to a time when, blissfully, we didn't have to carry our entire workload and gym gear everywhere.

The good news is that they're cute, polished and small enough to carry instead of a tote. Then just head to lunch or a meeting with your top handle and look effortlessly put together.

We've rounded up the 13 best top handle styles that allow you to try the trend without committing to anything pricier than $70.

You might have to downsize your overstuffed wallet to a compact card carrier and lose five of the forgotten lipsticks rolling around the lining of your purse. Your back will thank you when you lose the heavy haul-all bag.

These products were curated by the Hinted editorial team. Hinted is the social shopping platform that lets you create lists of what you want to buy and discover what's new and trending. Use Hinted to keep track of anything you want to buy from anywhere online, including fashion, trips and experiences. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

