13 plush coats for under $200

Sumptuous faux-fur coats ruled the fall runways.

Now that cooler weather is here, stores are filled with a range of snuggly styles at every price point, making them the season's cuddliest, most-affordable trend.

Wrap yourself up in your favorite luxe layer and prepare for extra hugs.

1. H&M, Faux Fur Coat

Price: $129

hm.com

Go sleek and chic in a long coat.

Style Hint: Cinch the waist with a striking leather belt for extra polish.



H&M

2. Asos Curve, Faux Fur Coat with Collar

Price: $95

asos.com

Shine on in deep navy.

Style Hint: Wear this coat casually by day, but level-up the luxe-factor at night by adding a dazzling rhinestone pin. The sparkle will make the color and texture pop even more.



ASOS

3. Mango, Faux Shearling Coat

Price: $199.99

mango.com

Get buttoned up.

Style Hint: This faux-shearling's tailored silhouette plays well with all your work looks. We love it with wide slouchy trousers, or as shown with a pair of white tall boots for a cool '70s vibe.



Mango

4. Monki, Faux-Fur Zip Hooded Coat

Price: $135

asos.com

Slip on a parka-inspired snuggle-fest.

Style Hint: While the shape of this coat feels casual, the texture is not. Feel free to mix with your more serious work pieces.



ASOS

5. Mango, Faux Shearling Jacket

Price: $129.99

mango.com

Rev up your tough stuff with this biker jacket.

Style Hint: Like the classic leather moto, you'll wear this jacket with everything, but if you want to soften the look, pair it with white cords for a clean and highly-textured feel.



Mango

6. H&M, Faux Fur Coat

Price: $129

hm.com

The cat's meow!

Style Hint: We've seen pretty much every leopard coat on the market and we love this one for its flattering silhouette and portrait neckline that begs to be worn with fall's high-collar blouses and skinny jeans.



H&M

7. Obey Shay, Faux Fur Bomber

Price: $174

nordstrom.com

It’s a puff piece.

Style Hint: We've seen our fair share of teddy bomber jackets, and we rate this one highest for its superior fluff and stroke-ability.



Nordstrom

8. Asos, Biker in Faux Fur

Price: $135

asos.com

Think pink.

Style Hint: Wear this plush, fuchsia biker jacket fearlessly with other brights. We'd love to see it with jewel tones, like an emerald-green dress or sapphire-blue knit.



ASOS

9. Free People, Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Price: $128

freepeople.com

The classic denim jacket gets reimagined in a cuddlesome feel.

Style Hint: Now that your denim jacket has been winterized, you can wear with jeans and chambray -- without worrying about overdoing denim.



Free People

10. Mango, Faux Shearling Long Coat

Price: $199.99

mango.com

Shaggy chic!

Style Hint: An unexpected color like this dusty blue plays up the touch-me texture of faux shearling. Wear it to elevate your weekend uniform of jeans and tees.



Mango

11. Asos, New Look Teddy Coat

Price: $64

asos.com

Resistance is futile against this tidy teddy coat.

Style Hint: This trim layer can be worn with everything, but it looks best with essential staples: Clean corduroys and retro turtlenecks.



ASOS

12. Story of Lola, Cropped Faux Fur Collared Jacket

Price: $143

asos.com

Posh and polished.

Style Hint: Play with the proportions of this silky cropped jacket by pairing it with high-waisted jeans and booties.



ASOS

13. Fila, Diana Zip Front Teddy Jacket

Price: $75

urbanoutfitters.com

Athleisure, well-played.

Style Hint: Upgrade this athletic-inspired sherpa jacket by pairing it with falls more work-friendly trends, like plaid skirts and trousers.

