13 plush coats for under $200

Sumptuous faux-fur coats ruled the fall runways.
Now that cooler weather is here, stores are filled with a range of snuggly styles at every price point, making them the season's cuddliest, most-affordable trend.
Wrap yourself up in your favorite luxe layer and prepare for extra hugs.
1. H&M, Faux Fur Coat
Price: $129
hm.com
Go sleek and chic in a long coat.
Style Hint: Cinch the waist with a striking leather belt for extra polish.
2. Asos Curve, Faux Fur Coat with Collar
Price: $95
asos.com
Shine on in deep navy.
Style Hint: Wear this coat casually by day, but level-up the luxe-factor at night by adding a dazzling rhinestone pin. The sparkle will make the color and texture pop even more.
3. Mango, Faux Shearling Coat
Price: $199.99
mango.com
Get buttoned up.
Style Hint: This faux-shearling's tailored silhouette plays well with all your work looks. We love it with wide slouchy trousers, or as shown with a pair of white tall boots for a cool '70s vibe.
4. Monki, Faux-Fur Zip Hooded Coat
Price: $135
asos.com
Slip on a parka-inspired snuggle-fest.
Style Hint: While the shape of this coat feels casual, the texture is not. Feel free to mix with your more serious work pieces.
5. Mango, Faux Shearling Jacket
Price: $129.99
mango.com
Rev up your tough stuff with this biker jacket.
Style Hint: Like the classic leather moto, you'll wear this jacket with everything, but if you want to soften the look, pair it with white cords for a clean and highly-textured feel.
6. H&M, Faux Fur Coat
Price: $129
hm.com
The cat's meow!
Style Hint: We've seen pretty much every leopard coat on the market and we love this one for its flattering silhouette and portrait neckline that begs to be worn with fall's high-collar blouses and skinny jeans.
7. Obey Shay, Faux Fur Bomber
Price: $174
nordstrom.com
It’s a puff piece.
Style Hint: We've seen our fair share of teddy bomber jackets, and we rate this one highest for its superior fluff and stroke-ability.
8. Asos, Biker in Faux Fur
Price: $135
asos.com
Think pink.
Style Hint: Wear this plush, fuchsia biker jacket fearlessly with other brights. We'd love to see it with jewel tones, like an emerald-green dress or sapphire-blue knit.
9. Free People, Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Price: $128
freepeople.com
The classic denim jacket gets reimagined in a cuddlesome feel.
Style Hint: Now that your denim jacket has been winterized, you can wear with jeans and chambray -- without worrying about overdoing denim.
10. Mango, Faux Shearling Long Coat
Price: $199.99
mango.com
Shaggy chic!
Style Hint: An unexpected color like this dusty blue plays up the touch-me texture of faux shearling. Wear it to elevate your weekend uniform of jeans and tees.
11. Asos, New Look Teddy Coat
Price: $64
asos.com
Resistance is futile against this tidy teddy coat.
Style Hint: This trim layer can be worn with everything, but it looks best with essential staples: Clean corduroys and retro turtlenecks.
12. Story of Lola, Cropped Faux Fur Collared Jacket
Price: $143
asos.com
Posh and polished.
Style Hint: Play with the proportions of this silky cropped jacket by pairing it with high-waisted jeans and booties.
13. Fila, Diana Zip Front Teddy Jacket
Price: $75
urbanoutfitters.com
Athleisure, well-played.
Style Hint: Upgrade this athletic-inspired sherpa jacket by pairing it with falls more work-friendly trends, like plaid skirts and trousers.