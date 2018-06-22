13 swanky must-haves for your small living space

Style your dorm or new digs with accents and essentials for living your best life.

Here are 13 finds that we love.

These products were curated by our "Good Morning America" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Max and relax

Unwind on this pillowy gold and cream rocking chair. For sale on UrbanOutfitters.com.

Urban Outfitters

Rug it out

Go boho with this black and white Pimkie Tassel rug from Asos.com.

Asos

Just brew it

The Keurig K15 Single Serve Compact K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is listed on Amazon.com and comes in multiple vibrant shades.

Tote some soaps

A mesh shower caddy makes for an organized bathroom trip. Get it on Walmart.com.

Walmart

Dine in

Share meals at this mod, 3-piece brass pub set from Walmart.com.

Time out

You'll never be late thanks to the retro Lady Kit-Kat Clock. Choose pink, sky blue or iconic black to match your decor. Get it on UrbanOutfitters.com.

Hang curtains

These floral blackout curtains are pretty but will also service your need to sleep through breakfast. Available on UrbanOufitters.com.

Urban Outfitters

Brighten up

This metallic-y floor lamp from Target won't take up table space and is stylish enough to bring life into any room.

Target

Make your bed

Tuck this cozy yet snazzy chevron stripe comforter onto your mattress. Listed on Target.com.

Target

Chill your eats

Keep your snacks cold in this smaller-sized candy-colored RCA IGLOO Mini Refrigerator listed on Amazon.com.

Amazon

Stash your threads

Use this laundry bag from Amazon.com as a solution for tossing your wash out-of-sight, and as a practical transfer to the laundromat.

The Nattork Laundry Hamper Basket Linen Clothes Storage is listed on Amazon.com for $15.99.

Toss the trash

Pose this splashy Hefty can in the corner of the room to hold your litter. Available on Walmart.com.

Walmart

Store your baubles

Hang your jewels out-of-sight in this armoire that doubles as a mirror from Amazon.com.