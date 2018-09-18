14 animal print pieces under $100

Some things never go out of style, and this fall we are seeing a roaring resurgence of the classic animal print. Leopard and snakeskin are on the prowl (as well as irresistible puns in fashion copy). The best part is that whether you’re ready to pounce on the trend or prefer to step gingerly with accent pieces, you don’t have to spend a lot to get a look that you’ll wear now and fur-ever.

Mango, Midi Snakeskin Print Skirt

Price: $79.99

mango.com

Style Hint: The thing we love about animal prints now is that they’ve arrived in eye-catching colors, like this skirt and blouse combo in fiery red. Wear the skirt with it’s matching blouse and equally vibrant boots, or tone down the with a white tee and sneakers.



Mango

Mango, Snakeskin Print Shirt

Price: $79.99

mango.com

Style Hint: Pair this blouse with the matching skirt above, or go for a more casual, yet pulled-together look by pairing it with fall’s ultra-dark denim.



Mango

Mango, Metallic Handle Bag

Price: $49.99

mango.com

Style Hint: At first glance you may think this bold faux snakeskin bag should be worn with solid colors, but this fall is all about “maximalism.” This bag will play well with other animal prints and plaids in the same color family.



Mango

& Other Stories, Animal Print Pussy Bow Blouse

Price: $69

stories.com

Style Hint: Proof that minimalists can do animal prints too. This subtle blouse is the ideal pick for anyone who wants to try the trend in their own quiet way.



And Other Stories

& Other Stories, Slim Fit Trousers

Price: $99

stories.com

Style Hint: We like to think of this pattern as the animal print equivalent of camouflage, meaning you can wear these pants with everything and everywhere.



And Other Stories

H&M, 3-Pack Bracelets

Price: $29.99

hm.com

Style Hint: What could be easier and more fun than a set of snakeskin bangles? They add instant glamour to a power suit or your weekend jeans. They also happen to make a great gift for a fashionable friend.



H&M

Olivia Culpo, Button Down Top

Price: $78

revolve.com

Style Hint: At least once a week a friend will ask us, “Where can I find the perfect leopard blouse?” Answer: Right here. We love this classic silky version with a slightly billowed sleeve. You’ll wear it this fall and for many to come.



Revolve

Berksha, Snakeskin Print Biker Jacket

Price: $99.90

berksha.com

Style Hint: If you’re in the market for a something truly fierce, this faux snakeskin jacket is sure to set you apart from the black leather pack. Wear it to toughen up fall’s midi-skirts and dark denim.



Berksha

By the Way, Alexa Front Tie Bodysuit

Price: $52

revolve.com

Style Hint: If you haven’t tried a bodysuit blouse, this lightweight one in a snakeskin might inspire you. We love it because it creates the perfect tucked-in look without having to bother with extra fabric in your skinniest jeans.



Revolve

Topshop, Animal Ruffle Slip Dress

Price: $75

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: Arrive at your next party in something bright and untamed like this flowing slip dress. Style with heels or the season’s must-have white bootie. When the weather cools, wear it over a sheer black turtleneck.



Nordstrom

H&M, Sandal

Price: $59.99

hm.com

Style Hint: Have you heard the big news: Fall is all about comfortable shoes (not unhappy feet in heels). Embrace a lower heel in chic snakeskin that can be worn with a variety prints fearlessly — and never look back. Bye-bye high heels.



H&M

& And Other Stories, Graphic Animal Print Shirt

Price: $29

stories.com

Style Hint: The fun thing about leopard is that it matches so many other shades. We love it with a soft pink (as shown), as well as red, yellow and camel. Experiment with the combo that looks best on you.



And Other Stories

H&M, Shoes with Elastication

Price: $34.99

hm.com

Style Hint: Elevate your sneaker status with faux-crocodile. The pattern adds instant polish, and burgundy is as universal as black.



H&M

AFRM, Bauer Top

Price: $78

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: We saved the sexiest for last. This dramatic backless blouse is show-stopper. Wear it with confidence with the correct seamless lingerie. A brand we like is Aomh, Invisible Adhesive Bra, $12.

