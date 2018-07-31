15 sandals to immediately replace your flip-flops

The most wanted shoe trends of the summer possess the essential qualities for happy-feet status: first, they’re comfortable. Second, they can do picnics and parties. Third, they tap into the new fall trends. Their fashion-forward edge means you’ll want to wear them this very minute and later, when you’re reaching for your favorite fall jacket. Here’s our edit. Next stop, pedicure!

Trend #1: Bow Slides

The bow slides fervor kicked off in the spring and it’s still going strong. Right now, we’re seeing fall-minded fabrics—from velvet to satin, to suede and metallic, designed to mix with your upcoming fall favorites.



Style Hint: Bow slides upgrade denim and make summer parties much more fun because you never have to worry about sinking in your heels. The bow-shape hugs your foot comfortably, many even mold themselves to your foot like a perfect slipper.



1. Diane Von Furstenberg, Bella slide

Price: $118.80

Don’t save satin for special occasions. Wear this with jeans, light cotton dresses, and to make a poolside cover-up party-friendly.



2. Aldo, Enroelia

Price: $47.99

Wear metallics as easily as you’d wear beige, white or black. Treat it like a neutral and you’ll be amazed at how well it mixes with everything.



3. Kate Spade, Indi

Price: $35.10

We love the natural chicness of these slides. They channel the French Riviera. Pair their bold stripe with a solid dress, a wide-brim sun hat and imagine yourself there.



4. Ugg, Joan slide

Price: $129.95

Proof the bow-slide can be as dreamy as your favorite slippers. The white platform heel makes these more casual than others, so pair them with day-dresses and shorts.



5. Mango, Knot Velvet Slides

Price: $29.99

Yes you can wear velvet in the height of summer. The breathable fabric is actually more comfortable than leather because it won’t chafe the bridge of your foot. Pair these classic black slides with sleek shorts and dresses.

Trend #2: Embellished Flats

Embellished slides are style magicians, turning your most basic pieces into fashion statements. The fancy-schmancy looks include rhinestones, pom-poms, tassels (and sometimes a mix of all three). What could be more fun that jewelry for your feet?



Style Hint: Let your maximalist side shine by planning your outfits from the sparkle on up. And don’t forget to pack a pair on your vacation! These scene-stealers are waiting for their Insta-moment at the Eiffel Tower. #shoeselfies





6. Jessica Simpson Crizma Watermelon Slides

Price: $89

Treat yourself to a fresh slice of fun. These OOTD making slides do all the styling for you. Keep other accessories to a minimum and simple. Think neutral straw totes and clear lucite hoops.



7. Nanette, Nanette Lepore, Parker

Price: $63.95

Wear these soft, playful slides to reinvent your work staples. The flat embellishment makes them subtle enough for conservative offices. Then pair them with khakis and tees on the weekends.



8. Raphaella Booz Embellished Slide Sandals

Price: $69.95

Get swept up in the romance of these slides. Throw them on with a flowing jumpsuit or sleek, form-fitting dress. You don’t need to do anything more.



9. Kenneth Cole, Osmond Slide

Price: $66.33

Dress for the fest, or wherever you want to embrace a fun-loving bohemian vibe. The playful nature of these slide will make summer basics feel trendy.



10. Jeffrey Campell, Krista Slides

Price: $150

Here’s a sneak peak at the jewel-toned palette for fall in one dazzling slide. Wear it with lighter denim now (chambray sundresses and cropped jeans) to play up the aqua-blues, and come fall mix them with the edgier dark jeans to create a dramatic contrast.

Trend #3: Wedges

In the history of fashion, the wedge may just be the cleverest shoe. What other footwear gives you a sturdy, trusted base that also adds a cool three inches—comfortably? Of course they are accused of being clompy and clunky, but this summer we’ve sourced pairs that elevate you elegantly.



Style Hint: The only rule to wedges is that there really are none. They can be worn with practically everything: shorts, jumpsuits, maxi dress, babydolls...the list goes on and on.





11. Dolce Vita Espadrille Platform Sandal

Price: $89

If you wear wedges with pants, know that they draw attention to your hem. Right now we love wearing them with a cropped leg that has just a touch of a fray. Note, when the hem is too rough, it can look messy with wedges. Save the truly raw edges for sleeker sandals—as you know, it’s all about contrast.



12. Tony Bianco, Barca Wedge

Price: $144

Wedges, like summer, go great with Rose. This blush color flatters sun-kissed feet and shows off your pedicure. A color we can’t get enough of this summer is Deborah Lippmann’s Gel Pro Nail Polish in “I’m Too Sexy” for it’s sandy nude shade that matches rose-colored wedges perfectly. Find your perfect shade here



13. Dolce Vita Dalrae Sandal

Price: $120

Not all wedges are created equal. The most comfortable and quietest tend to have secure straps around the heel or ankle, like the Dalrae version here. The strap goes a long way in making the wedge feel connected and secure, rather than loose and clompy, a sound you may not want to be known for at work.



14. H&M, Suede Wedge-heel Sandals



Price: $69.99

Meet the gladiator wedge. Lift and lengthen your legs by showing off the sexy criss-cross straps with high-low dress hem, a mini skirt, or a romper.



15. Seychelles, Laugh More Platform

Price: $100

This two-tone wedge with a wooden heel nods to the 70s while feeling fresh and unexpected. Unlike the more summer-centric woven heels, the wood block heel has fall-staying power and will transition to next season easily.