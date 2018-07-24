17 dresses under $100 that go from day to night

It’s the summer of the dress!

New styles combine fit and flare with fashion-forward asymmetrical cuts to elevate the classic sundress to your go-to fun dress.

You’ll want to wear these dresses day and night because of their comfortable cuts and unexpected details, to turn casual evenings into special occasions.

These products were curated by the Hinted editorial team. Hinted is the social shopping platform that lets you create lists of what you want to buy, and discover what’s new and trending. Use Hinted to keep track of anything you want to buy from anywhere online, including fashion, trips and experiences. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

1. Gal Meets Glam Collection's Riley Dot Chambray Fit & Flare Sundress



Nordstrom

This chambray sundress, which is $82.80 (now 40 percent off), has an unexpected shimmer that makes it transition easily from daytime to night. Designed by blogger and style icon Julia Engel (Gal Meets Glam) as part of her inaugural collection, she is the queen of the versatile dress.

Style Hint: Do denim and diamonds! Dress this up with your fanciest chandeliers.

2. Reformation's Eda Ruffle Strap Dress



Nordstrom

Get red-y for likes in this dress for only $78!

Style Hint: Let the form-fitting cut of this dress and unexpected ruffled straps be the focal point of your look. Wear minimal jewelry and when picking shoes, embrace the clear trend.

3. Mango's Blond-lace applique dress



Mango

This dress, which is now on sale for $59.99, is a bright idea.

Style Hint: Yes, you can wear lace for the day, especially when it’s in a color this sunny. Keep it casual with flats, or even Converse sneakers, during the day. At night, pair it with a simple sandal.

4. Nordstrom's Surplice Maxi Dress



Nordstrom

Be the rainbow in this $24.90 dress, now 55 percent off.

Style Hint: Yes, maxi dresses usually call for heels, but if you shorten this dress just a drop, it won’t skim the floor (but still keeps that long, flowing effect), and will be easier and more fun to wear with strappy flats.

5. Norma Kamali's Drop Shoulder Dress



Revolve

Meet the easiest $100 dress you’ll ever wear. With a touch of stretch, it’s both office and date-night friendly, and the stretch makes it exceptionally comfortable.

Style Hint: If you work in a conservative environment, throw on a slim-fitting blazer or a sleek cardi from 9 to 5, then reveal your cold shoulder after-hours.

6. Leith's Floral Wrap Dress



Nordstrom

If you’re on the fence about florals, try a pattern that has a delicate Japanese-inspired vibe for only $75.

Style Hint: For day, play down the length of this dress with casual espadrilles. At night, pair it with a leather jacket to toughen up the look.

7. Free People's French Quarter Print Wrap Mini-dress



Nordstrom

Get ready to twirl in this $76.80 vibrant, ruffled wrap that comes in two colors -- yellow and pink. And now it's 40 percent off.

Style Hint: This is a mini-dress in the true sense of the word. If you want to wear it for day, choose flats to keep the look cool and casual. Weekend wedding? Go all out with a chic nude heel.

8. Free People's Chambray Butterflies Dot Midi Dress



Nordstrom

Step out in a $98 romantic dress with a smocked bodice that lets you breathe easy.

Style Hint: The racer-back design calls for a bra that you can adjust. One brand we like is Le Mystere The Convertible Bra.

9. Hinge's Mesh Panel Midi Dress



Nordstrom

Isn’t it romantic? We’ve fallen for the Swiss dot yoke and luxe satin feel of this dress, which is $53.40 with 40 percent off.

Style Hint: This dress can transition easily into fall. Wear it with heels and a wrap on summer nights, and booties and your favorite jean jacket come fall.

10. Reformation's Rou Midi Fit & Flare Dress



Nordstrom

Aside from being plain-old gorgeous, this $98.00 dress, which comes in tan and black, has one of our favorite things: Discreet pockets!

Style Hint: Countless reviewers rave that this is one of the most flattering dresses they own. Keep the look streamlined and chic with minimal jewelry and sandals or flats in the same color.

11. Lost and Wander's Day Trip Ruffled Cold-Shoulder Gingham



Bloomingdales

Two summer trends in one knock-out dress, which is now only $52.50. Gingham and a high-low hem.

Style Hint: Show off your shoulders and the sweet cap sleeve detail by wearing your hair up in a tousled bun. Then add colored lucite earrings in white, black or something unexpected like hot pink.

12. BCBG Generation Cold Shoulder Dress



Revolve

Think of this $98 dress as an instant pick-me-up. The color is bright, the fabric is sheer and soft, and the smocked waist makes it extra comfortable.

Style Hint: When it comes to makeup, keep the look natural with a hint of bronzer and a poppy-colored lip.

Style Hint: Mix white with gold jewelry and a sun-kissed complexion (if you’re pale). We love Jergen’s Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer because it builds a natural-looking tan that won’t streak and it smells good.

13. Moon River's Trapeze Dress



Nordstrom

Go with the flow of this $79 lightweight cotton-linen blend dress.

Style Hint: Solve the low side slit issue by wearing this dress with your favorite neutral colored beach bandeau instead of a bra. Then don’t worry about the angle and dance all night.

14. Everly's High Neck Maxi Dress



Nordstrom

Some dresses you just never want to take off and this is one of them. It strikes that perfect balance of being long and flowing without being overwhelming -- and it's only $59.

Style Hint: The statuesque nature of this dress begs you to add dramatic earrings. Have fun with oversized hoops, tassels or lucite.

15. Scotch & Soda Safari Shirtdress



Nordstrom

A classic tomboy shirt dress for $88.80 arrives in an ultra-feminine pink with lace up sides.

Style Hint: You can wear this one so many ways: Play up its softness with a satin slide, or add instant edge with a bootie.

16. TopShop's Star Jacquard Ruched Slip-dress



Nordstrom

Get slinky in a $47.99 ruched midi length dress.

Style Hint: While yellow tends to look best with with white and gold accessories, tangy orange can play the field with more fun colors. Pair this dress with a hot pink or silver slide, and mix in a colorful straw bag.

17. TopShop's Floral Print Minidress



Nordstrom

Let your style go kabloom in this $90 dress.

Style Hint: Depending on your mood (and the occasion) you can add more drama to this dress with fringe accessories. Or play it cool with the summer’s unexpected “it” shoe, Birkenstocks.