It’s sale season! Retailers turning the sleepy days of summer into a shopping bonanza by offering steep discounts, often more than 50 percent off on the clothes you’ll actually want to wear for years to come.

Nordstrom is leading the way by slashing prices on their best fall must-haves.

And while it’s hard to believe you’ll need coats and boots anytime soon, now is your chance to stock up on key pieces that will let you build a new fall wardrobe you’ll love.

Get ready to discover new fall trends and how to mix them into your current wardrobe to make the most of what you already have. But don’t wait. These things were selling out even as we made this list!

These products were curated by the Hinted editorial team. Hinted is the social shopping platform that lets you create lists of what you want to buy, and discover what’s new and trending. Use Hinted to keep track of anything you want to buy from anywhere online, including fashion, trips and experiences. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

1. Free People's Take it Easy Top



Free People

We love this blouse just for the frill of it.

Style Hint: White lace doesn’t have to feel fussy or dressy. Wear this with destroyed denim shorts and casual sandals now, and come fall, pair it with casual wide leg denim and wedges.

2. TopShop's Bold Floral Midi Dress



Nordstrom

Let your style bloom in this bold midi-dress.

Style Hint: This dress can be worn year round. Pair it with strappy sandals now and tall boots when it’s chillier.

3. Rebecca Minkoff's Medium Keith Suede & Leather



Nordstrom

The genius of this bag is that it has the roominess of a tote, with the convenience of a crossbody. The strap is adjustable.

Style Hint: Maroon is the navy of Fall 2018. Wear it with absolutely everything.

4. Rosa Biker Jacket



Nordstrom

You’ll reach for this vegan leather jacket -- that looks and feels like the real thing -- now since we're encountering chilly ACs everywhere, and you’ll wear it for seasons to come.

Style Hint: Use this jacket to play up contrast. Be cool with a white tee and jeans or throw it over a feminine dress to add instant edge.

5. Tory Burch's Double T Link Reversible Leather Strap Wrap Watch



Nordstrom

A watch that doubles as jewelry!

Style Hint: Mix this double strap band with gold bangles or other leather bracelets for an old-school equestrian vibe. The band also reverses, so you get to choose light brown or a sleek army green.

6. Free People's TGIF Pullover



Free People

Can a piece of clothing be as comforting as a hug? If you’re wearing this impossibly soft pullover, it can.

Style Hint: The oversized sleeves add drama, so you can wear this knit with skinny jeans or a pencil skirt to immediately create a statement.

7. Lauren Ralph Lauren's Faux Shearling Moto Jacket



Nordstrom

What can we say, other than Winter is coming! And if you’re wearing shearling moto, we bet you can’t wait!

Style Hint: When a jacket is this chic, feel free to wear it as your holiday party coat, just as you would for everyday.

8. Anthropologie's Clustered Charm Necklace



Anthropologie

What could be more fun (and effortless) than a necklace that comes with an instant charm collection?

Style Hint: Mix in one or two of your own personal charms so when friends ask about your necklace, just tell them it’s a family heirloom.

9. TopShop's Chevron Fine Gauge Sweater



Nordstrom

Every fall update needs stripes (in our humble opinion). This year, chevron is the trendy must-have.

Style Hint: Play up the retro vibe of this knit by pairing it with corduroy.

10. Nadri's Medium Inside Out Hoop Earrings



Nordstrom

Whoop-de-Hoops! Add sparkle with these double-sided shimmering hoops.

Style Hint: Hoops are both Summer and Fall’s go-to earring shape. Wear them now to dress up a simple sundress and later to add sparkle to turtlenecks and Victorian blouses.

11. Tahari's Ellie Wrap Coat



Nordstrom

If you’re craving a winter coat that’s as comfortable as it is warm, consider this ultra-soft wool blend.

Style Hint: The genius of a wrap coat is that, like a good trench, it instantly pulls together your look. Wear this one with leggings to add polish or with work dresses to create a sophisticated vibe.

12. Kut From the Kloth's Reese Distressed Ankle Straight Leg Jeans



Nordstrom

This new line is getting rave reviews for its trendy designs and well-made cuts. Get it on your radar STAT.

Style Hint: Cropped jeans are an invitation to show off your favorite shoes. Add height with sleek mules now and come Fall, mix them with your favorite boots.

13. Vince Camuto's Acasha Pump



Nordstrom

Every woman should have a pair of red heels, and we love these for their foot flattering V-cut.

Style Hint: Red will be everywhere this Fall. Add a pop of color to transform jeans and tees, LBDs and suits.

14. Madewell's Lafayette Leather Bucket Bag



Nordstrom

If a bucket bag is on your shopping bucket list, you’ve just found it!

Style Hint: Think of your bucket bag as a style chameleon that always matches your outfits throughout the day. From the gym to the office, and even to after-work drinks and dinner, this bag looks chic and appropriate wherever you are.

15. Vince Camuto's Smocked Neck Blouse



Nordstrom

If you buy one blouse this fall, make it a Victorian high-collar.

Style Hint: We love this one because the smocked neck doesn’t cling and the soft georgette feels luxurious.

16. Vince Camuto's Kochelda Over the Knee Boot



Nordstrom

Stand out in a sea of black boots with a pair that is subtle beige.

Style Hint: Shield your light boots with a leather protector made specifically for suede. One we like is Frye Women's Suede and Nubuck Protector Cream.

17. Hinge's Mix Print Top



Last but not least, the “Western Floral” trend will be going strong this fall and the pattern and crochet details on this blouse make it a more sophisticated pick.

Style Hint: Of course, prairie-inspired styles can and should be mixed with jeans, but this top is so versatile, it looks especially chic with sleek skirts and heels.