19 ways to wear frontier fashion the right way

Looking for a new direction to take your style? Go west.
Heartland looks swept the fall runways this year and while it’s true that prairie-inspired style can feel more like a costume than clothes, we’ve found the delicate dresses, saddle-inspired accessories and showstopper boots that are sleek and chic enough for city streets.
Free People, Luisa Mini Dress
Price: $168
freepeople.com
Style Hint: It’s hard not to fall in love with this romantic dress that can be worn with western style ankle boots or tough-stuff Doc Martens, depending on your mood.
Tularosa, Lorena Blouse
Price: $138
revolve.com
Style Hint: Proof that western touches can be sophisticated. We love the combination of a classic high-collar prairie blouse and elegant plaid with rough-hewn cuffs. Wear it with a sleek trouser for city slicker polish.
Free People, Ridge Western Boot
Price: $148
freepeople.com
Style Hint: Upgrade your take on the western trend by embracing a boot in a bold shade like burgundy. The trick to making it look cool is to forget that they’re colored and wear them the same way you’d wear black.
Free People, Rare Feelings Maxi Dress
Price: $148
freepeople.com Style Hint: The summer maxi has now evolved into fall’s tiered midi dress. The vibe is the same: Loose, flowing and easy to wear. Pair it with your fave boots and a denim jacket for a go-anywhere outfit.
Free People, Wrangler Denim Dress
Price: $98
freepeople.com
Style Hint: Say hello to your one-and-done dress. The effortlessness of simply slipping this on and wearing it with boots or sneakers is obvious. You have to trust us on how happy efficient dressing will make you feel.
Elise M, Lasso Western Skinny Belt
Price: $40
nordstrom.com
Style Hint: Yahoo! This refined approach to a western inspired belt lets you show off the trend in an elevated way. Wear it with casual denim dresses (like the one above) or another easy combo: A crisp white blouse and jeans.
Eri & Ai, Dixon Blouse
Price: $128
anthropologie.com
Style Hint: The cream of the crop of prairie blouses. Wear it with white jeans for a cool monochrome feel, or play up its farmland roots with a pair of overalls.
Anthropologie, Arue Layered Necklace
Price: $48
anthropologie.com
Style Hint: Layered necklaces are fall’s most sought-after accessory. We like that this one nods to the western trend with delicate gold fringe, and feels dressier than most. Wear it on its own or layer with other thin gold necklaces.
BlankNYC, Suede Moto Jacket
Price: $198
anthropologie.com
Style Hint: Stand out from the crowd with this warm, cedar-colored moto jacket. The supple suede in this rich color keeps you on trend in a unique way.
Free People, New Frontier Western Boot
Price: $148
freepeople.com
Style Hint: Step out in the bootie that celebrities are obsessed with. Here’s why: These boots add the perfect amount of edginess and go with everything. Wear with midi-skirts, cropped pants, skinny jeans and more. Yeehaw!
Treasure & Bond, Western Leather Skinny Belt
Price: $39
nordstrom.com
Style Hint: Strike gold with this classic western belt. The buckle has been downsized for a more citified look, but can still wrangle any outfit together.
Pilcro Ruffled Chambray Blouse
Price: $88
anthropologie.com
Style Hint: The classic denim shirt gets a feminine touch just for the frill of it. The soft chambray is ideal for layering. We’d love to see this under a jacket with just a touch of flounce peeking through.
Jeffrey Campbell, Flux Notched Heel Bootie
Price: $149.95
nordstrom.com
Style Hint: Two trends in one fashion-forward boot: Western and animal print. The combo plays well with sleek work dresses as well as casual jeans and tees.
Bauble Bar, Oralia Layered Y Chain Necklace
Price: $25
baublebar.com
Style Hint: One of the best things about the western trend is that turquoise jewelry can be worn all year round. Make it feel more autumnal by pairing it with earthy colors, like brown, rust and tried-and-true denim.
Natalie B, Billie Hoop Earrings
Price: $62
revolve.com
Style Hint: Hoops are your go-to earring for high-collar blouses because they are simple enough to be paired with ruffles while also adding a touch more flair than studs. For a true western feel, skip the gold and go with etched silver, like these.
Maeve, Embroidered Plaid Shirtdress
Price: $148
anthropologie.com
Style Hint: We love this dress because it has so many possibilities. Wear it loose with tall boots, or belt it and mix with booties for work. Come the weekend, throw it over a pair of skinny jeans.
Frye, Sacha Moto Short Bootie
Price: $358
nordstrom.com
Style Hint: If you’re looking to invest in a pair of boots that you’ll wear year-after-year this classic pair fits the bill. The western-meets-moto style is sure to be a constant in your closet whether you’re wearing jeans, skirts or trousers.
Sanctuary, Aviator Flight Jacket
Price: $178
anthropologie.com
Style Hint: When the weather cools, go beyond a denim jacket with this iconic aviator. It’s more sophisticated but still has a western ruggedness that can be mixed with more refined pieces.
Rebecca Minkoff, Fringe Belt Bag
Price: $98
nordstrom.com
Style Hint: The chicest take on the western fringe bag we’ve seen. This swingy belt bag makes for hands-free accessorizing (imagine the freedom!). Sling it over your waist or shoulder.
