The 80s are back this fall: 3 on-trend looks to try

What's old is new again when it comes to the big fashion trends for fall, according to Kahlana Barfield Brown, the fashion and beauty editor-at-large for InStyle magazine. Some of the items coming back in style this season may have been in your closet back in high school, or things your parents may have even worn back in the day, but with a new modern twist for 2018.
Barfield Brown visited "Good Morning America" and picked out three different looks for anyone who wants to try fall's top trends. Get links where you can shop the look below.
Look 1: The 80s are backColor and sparkle is a huge trend we're going to see everywhere, according to Brown. Think of Madonna in the 80s with lots of pink, splashy sequins and colored animal prints.
Top Shop Tinsel Jacket
Price: $150
Zara Lingerie-Style TopPrice: $39.90
Urban Renewal Remade Destroyed Cropped Levi’s Jean
Price: $79
Steve Madden Daisie PumpPrice: $89.95
Look 2: Modern prep
This second look is inspired by the modern, preppy trend of the season. It's all about bold, primary color mash-ups, plaid menswear style blazers. You can even mixing leather with your plaid or cable-knit sweaters to give your look a bit of an edge.
Zara Checkered Tweed BlazerPrice: $149.00
Zara Basic Black v-neck t-shirt
Price: $9.90
Cos Wide-Leg Culottes
Price: $99
Steve Madden Carey Booties
Price: $129.95
Urban Outfitters Classic Saddle Crossbody Bag
Price: $19
Look 3: Cowboy chicFinally, the Wild West is having a comeback this next season. Brown predicts you're going to be seeing a lot of fringe, cowboy boots and scarves but with a modern twist. She recommends to give the cowboy-style a new look by opting for black washed denim instead of blue denim.
Zara Fringed Denim Jacket
Price: $69.90
Urban Outfitters Mini Oval Crossbody Bag
Price:$34.00
Top Shop Belt
Price: $38.00
Steve Madden Nove Boots
Price: $159.95
