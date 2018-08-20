The 80s are back this fall: 3 on-trend looks to try

What's old is new again when it comes to the big fashion trends for fall, according to Kahlana Barfield Brown, the fashion and beauty editor-at-large for InStyle magazine. Some of the items coming back in style this season may have been in your closet back in high school, or things your parents may have even worn back in the day, but with a new modern twist for 2018.

Barfield Brown visited "Good Morning America" and picked out three different looks for anyone who wants to try fall's top trends. Get links where you can shop the look below.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Look 1: The 80s are back

Color and sparkle is a huge trend we're going to see everywhere, according to Brown. Think of Madonna in the 80s with lots of pink, splashy sequins and colored animal prints.

Price: $150

Top Shop

SHOP NOW

Price: $39.90

Zara

Price: $79

Urban Renewal

Price: $89.95

Steve Madden

Look 2: Modern prep

This second look is inspired by the modern, preppy trend of the season. It's all about bold, primary color mash-ups, plaid menswear style blazers. You can even mixing leather with your plaid or cable-knit sweaters to give your look a bit of an edge.

Price: $149.00

Zara

Price: $9.90

Zara

Price: $99

Cos Wide



Price: $129.95



Steve Madden

Urban Outfitters Classic Saddle Crossbody Bag Price: $19



Urban Outfitters

Look 3: Cowboy chic

Finally, the Wild West is having a comeback this next season. Brown predicts you're going to be seeing a lot of fringe, cowboy boots and scarves but with a modern twist. She recommends to give the cowboy-style a new look by opting for black washed denim instead of blue denim.

Zara Fringed Denim Jacket

Price: $69.90



Zara

Urban Outfitters Mini Oval Crossbody Bag

Price:$34.00



Urban Outfitters

Top Shop Belt

Price: $38.00



Top Shop

Steve Madden Nove Boots

Price: $159.95

