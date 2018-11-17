If you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping for the little ones in your life, or buy a new TV while avoiding the Black Friday madness, Target is rolling out some big deals this weekend.

For one day only on Saturday, the retailer is slashing prices on gifts for kids, with everything from toys to clothing to shoes to bikes for children an extra 20 percent off. (A few exclusions apply, including: Kids' basics, clearance, select Halo, DockATot, Owlet, Philips Avent, Peg Perego, video games, Nintendo Labo, Barbie Dreamhouse, Elf on the Shelf, Hot Wheels Corkscrew, Jurassic Rex Dino, L.O.L. Surprise! Dollhouse, LEGO and Thomas Super Station.)

The following day, Sunday, Nov. 18, Target is offering 15 percent off TVs (with the exclusion of Samsung and LG OLED TVs).

If you can't get to the store this weekend but have your eye on something, fear not: Sale prices are available online.

These are just a few of the top deals you can score this weekend.

