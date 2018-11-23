For shopping holidays Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we got the inside scoop from Good Housekeeping, which put hundreds of products to the test as well as picking the top products on Amazon.

Meaghan Murphy, executive editor at Good Housekeeping, shared some of the top products tested in the magazine's lab.

Best Smart Vacuum: iRobot Roomba 960

Good Housekeeping tested more than 20 smart vacuums, assessing how well they picked up debris on bare floors and carpets and ease of use. This specific model, which is compatible with your smartphone and Alexa, checked off all the boxes, Murphy told "GMA."

The GH Institute has vetted over a half a dozen bluetooth trackers, which track misplaced items like keys, phones, bags, wallets and more. The newer models of the Tile are slimmer and sleeker than their predecessors and offer a longer range to find items out of sight. You can drop it into your bag, attach it to your key chain or even slide it into your wallet, so you can track that down if you tend to misplace it. GH's testing also found that the Tile has a longer range compared to the competition and it's easy to use and set up.

Best Smart Thermostat: ecobee4 Smart Thermostat

The GH Institute has vetted over a half a dozen smart thermometers and found the display on this model to be responsive and appreciated that it had a lot of smart home integrations, including a responsive Alexa speaker built-in. The impressively straightforward app, GH said, makes it easy to control temperatures remotely and to preset vacation schedules.

Best Coffee and Espresso Machine: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

The GH Institute has tested hundreds and hundreds of coffee makers over the years but this model was the fave this year. It's different from coffee pod machines because it makes espressos, cappuccinos and velvety smooth lattes, not just coffee, which is very unique. GH found that this model brews coffee that is easy to use, clean and works quickly.

GH tested 25 lunchboxes and PackIt was the only lunchbox brand that stayed below 40°F for 5 and 1/2 hours.

Best Karaoke Machine: Singing Machine SML385UW Bluetooth Karaoke System

Both younger kids and teens gave this karaoke machine a thumbs-up. It’s a great full-family activity for the holiday season and beyond. Pick from thousands of songs on the app or stream songs via Bluetooth and connect it to your TV so you can read the lyrics on the screen. Auto voice control let's you mute vocals.