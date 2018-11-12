Black Friday sales: All the best deals and how to save big

Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 22 this year, which means Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- often thought of as two of the biggest shopping days of the year -- may be even sooner than you realized.

For years on Black Friday, retailers have opened their doors before the crack of dawn so that consumers can take advantage of some of the year's most notable sales. But now online shopping has become a welcome alternative.

In fact, more money was spent on Cyber Monday than Black Friday last year, according to ComScore.

To help you navigate the myriad door-busters and online sales available throughout the shopping season, "Good Morning America" will compile all the deals here. This list will be updated regularly, so check back often.

Black Friday deals

Best Buy: The electronics retailer offers free shipping until Dec. 25. On Black Friday, deals include $200 off the Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart TV and the Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV, $130 off the Samsung 11.6" Chromebook and $100 off the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch. There will be up to 40 percent off major appliances, too.

Kohl's: Some of Kohl's biggest deals include 60 to 70 percent off luggage, buy-one-get-one 50 percent off on top toy brands, and Chelsea Square three-piece bedding sets starting at $29.99. Some deals also include Kohl's cash incentives, including the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV for $549.99, the LG 49-inch 4K TV for $329.99, and the Nest Thermostat for $179.99.

Macy's: Stores open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with door-busters until 1 p.m. Some of the best deals include up to 65 percent off select bedding collections, 40 percent off women's shoes and boots and 60 percent off designer coats. Apple Watch Series 3 will be $80 off, the Shark Ion Robot vacuum will be $250 off and there will be free gifts with select purchases, including Hugo Boss Weekender Bag or a Jimmy Choo duffel with specific fragrance purchases.

Target: Stores open at 7 a.m., and for online shoppers, there will be free two-day shipping until Dec. 22. Some of the best deals include the Element 55" Smart 4K UHD TV for $199.99, the Samsung 65" 4K HDR UHD Smart TV for $799.99, and Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299. The Instant Pot Duo 6 qt., 7 in one pressure cooker will sell for $69.96, Hatchimals Surprise will go for $34.99, and the Amazon Echo will sell for $69. Some of the door busters will also include a free Target gift card with purchase, including the iPhone XS, which comes with a $250 Target gift card, pending activation.

Walmart: The retailer will offer big markdowns on a number items, particularly in toys and tech. Some examples include a 65" Class 4K Roku Smart TV for $398, an Apple iPad (6th generation) for $249 and Ryan's World Giant Golden Egg for $34.82. Walmart gift cards, worth $300 and $400, are also offered for select phone purchases.