Celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday with these Mickey goodies

Nov 8, 2018, 4:00 AM ET
PHOTO: Mickeys 90th BirthdayABC NEWS
Mickey's 90th Birthday

This year Mickey Mouse turns 90!

Interested in Disney?

Add Disney as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Disney news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Disney
Add Interest

In honor of the iconic character’s major milestone, brands are celebrating by designing new exclusive products from Mickey-shaped gourmet candies, to Mickey-style clothing that will give you the best kind of swagger.

Shop from the full list of products below!

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Ample Hills Creamery's Mickey Mouse Collection

Price: $45

PHOTO: Ample Hills is whipping up a delicious treat for Mickey fans for Mickey Mouses 90th birthday. Courtesy Ample Hills
Ample Hills is whipping up a delicious treat for Mickey fans for Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday.

Ample Hills Creamery launched a special-edition ice cream collection in honor of everyone's favorite mouse. The Mickey Mouse Collection features three different ice cream flavors: Triple Chocolate Surprise, Confetti Celebration and Peanut Butter Jamboree. The adorable packaging honors Mickey by displaying comic strips of his favorite birthday moments over the past 90 years.

Sugarfina's Disney Mickey Mouse Collector candy bento box

Price: $39.00

PHOTO: Sugarfinas first 3D bento box illustrates Mickey throughout the years.Courtesy Sugarfina
Sugarfina's first 3D bento box illustrates Mickey throughout the years.

Sugarfina's first-ever 3D candy bento box is even shaped like a vintage television with classic Mickey comics that you can keep as a collector's item after enjoying the sweet surprises inside. The bento box comes with three sets of Mickey-inspired gummies: berry-flavored Mickey Mouse buttons, birthday cake-flavored Mickey Mouse gloves and strawberry-flavored Mickey Mouse ears.

'Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse: The Ultimate History' by Taschen

Price: $200

PHOTO: This special book takes Mickey fans through a journey of the mouses impact on pop culture and art over the past 90 years.Taschen
This special book takes Mickey fans through a journey of the mouse's impact on pop culture and art over the past 90 years.

This landmark publication includes 1,400 rare animation sketches and 122 cartoons that will take you through the incredible world of Mickey Mouse over the past 90 years.

Forever 21's Mickey Mouse ribbed sweater

Price: $20

PHOTO: This adorable sweater is from Forever 21s Mickey-inspired line for his 90th anniversary.Forever 21
This adorable sweater is from Forever 21's Mickey-inspired line for his 90th anniversary.

This adorable Mickey ribbed turtleneck sweater from Forever 21's Mickey Mouse The True Original 90th Anniversary Collection is perfect for the fall!

Mickey patch glen plaid shirt

Price: $27.90

PHOTO: This plaid cropped Mickey shirt from Forever 21s Mickey The True Original collection is perfect for the fall!Forever 21
This plaid cropped Mickey shirt from Forever 21's Mickey The True Original collection is perfect for the fall!

Vans and Disney Mickey Mouse collection

Price: $65.00

PHOTO: Vans has teamed up with Disney to release a cool collection in honor of Mickey Mouses 90th anniversary.Vans
Vans has teamed up with Disney to release a cool collection in honor of Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary.

Sugarfina's Disney Mickey Mouse chocolate bars

Price: $9.95

PHOTO: The special-edition collection offers an array of Mickey chocolates.Courtesy Sugarfina
The special-edition collection offers an array of Mickey chocolates.

Sugarfina's special-edition chocolate bars have a bit of magic in every bite. This collection includes a milk chocolate bar, a dark chocolate bar and a white chocolate bar, with Mickey Mouse-shaped sprinkles on top.

Mickey Mouse dutch oven

Price: $350.00

PHOTO: Le Creuset partnered up with Disney to create a Mickey Mouse dutch oven for Mickeys 90th birthday.Le Creuset
Le Creuset partnered up with Disney to create a Mickey Mouse dutch oven for Mickey's 90th birthday.

Add a little love to your meal with this special round Dutch oven that inspired by everyone's favorite mouse.

Oreo Mickey Mouse limited edition birthday cake-flavored cookies

Price: $2.99

PHOTO: Oreo teamed up with Disney to make birthday cake-flavored cookies for Mickeys 90th birthday Courtesy Disney
Oreo teamed up with Disney to make birthday cake-flavored cookies for Mickey's 90th birthday

What better way to celebrate Mickey Mouse's birthday than with birthday cake-flavored Mickey Oreos?

Mickey Mouse goldfish

Price: $1.99

PHOTO: In honor of Mickeys 90th birthday, Pepperidge Farm has released a red Mickey-shaped cracker.Pepperidge Farm
In honor of Mickey's 90th birthday, Pepperidge Farm has released a red Mickey-shaped cracker.

Mickey Mouse Campbell's Soup

Price: $1.49

PHOTO: Mickey is getting his own Campbells Soup label in three different designs for his 90th anniversary.Campbell Soup Company
Mickey is getting his own Campbell's Soup label in three different designs for his 90th anniversary.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.

Comments