Celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday with these Mickey goodies

This year Mickey Mouse turns 90!

In honor of the iconic character’s major milestone, brands are celebrating by designing new exclusive products from Mickey-shaped gourmet candies, to Mickey-style clothing that will give you the best kind of swagger.

Shop from the full list of products below!

Ample Hills Creamery's Mickey Mouse Collection

Price: $45

Courtesy Ample Hills

Ample Hills Creamery launched a special-edition ice cream collection in honor of everyone's favorite mouse. The Mickey Mouse Collection features three different ice cream flavors: Triple Chocolate Surprise, Confetti Celebration and Peanut Butter Jamboree. The adorable packaging honors Mickey by displaying comic strips of his favorite birthday moments over the past 90 years.

Sugarfina's Disney Mickey Mouse Collector candy bento box

Price: $39.00

Courtesy Sugarfina

Sugarfina's first-ever 3D candy bento box is even shaped like a vintage television with classic Mickey comics that you can keep as a collector's item after enjoying the sweet surprises inside. The bento box comes with three sets of Mickey-inspired gummies: berry-flavored Mickey Mouse buttons, birthday cake-flavored Mickey Mouse gloves and strawberry-flavored Mickey Mouse ears.

'Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse: The Ultimate History' by Taschen

Price: $200

Taschen

This landmark publication includes 1,400 rare animation sketches and 122 cartoons that will take you through the incredible world of Mickey Mouse over the past 90 years.

Forever 21's Mickey Mouse ribbed sweater

Price: $20

Forever 21

This adorable Mickey ribbed turtleneck sweater from Forever 21's Mickey Mouse The True Original 90th Anniversary Collection is perfect for the fall!

Mickey patch glen plaid shirt

Price: $27.90

Forever 21

Vans and Disney Mickey Mouse collection

Price: $65.00

Vans

Sugarfina's Disney Mickey Mouse chocolate bars

Price: $9.95

Courtesy Sugarfina

Sugarfina's special-edition chocolate bars have a bit of magic in every bite. This collection includes a milk chocolate bar, a dark chocolate bar and a white chocolate bar, with Mickey Mouse-shaped sprinkles on top.

Mickey Mouse dutch oven

Price: $350.00

Le Creuset

Add a little love to your meal with this special round Dutch oven that inspired by everyone's favorite mouse.

Oreo Mickey Mouse limited edition birthday cake-flavored cookies

Price: $2.99

Courtesy Disney

What better way to celebrate Mickey Mouse's birthday than with birthday cake-flavored Mickey Oreos?

Mickey Mouse goldfish

Price: $1.99

Pepperidge Farm

Mickey Mouse Campbell's Soup

Price: $1.49

Campbell Soup Company

